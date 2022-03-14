ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
American journalist killed in Ukraine

Reuters 14 Mar, 2022

LVIV, (Ukraine): An American journalist was shot and killed by Russian forces in the town of Irpin in Ukraine’s Kyiv region and another journalist was wounded, Kyiv regional police chief Andriy Nyebytov said on Sunday.

Nyebytov initially said the dead journalist worked for the New York Times. However the Times said that the journalist had previously worked for the paper but was not currently working for it. The Times named the journalist as Brent Renaud.

35 dead in air strike on Ukraine military base near Poland

“We are deeply saddened to hear of Brent Renaud’s death. Brent was a talented photographer and filmmaker who had contributed to The New York Times over the years,” The Times said in a statement posted on Twitter by its spokesperson.

Ukraine American journalist American journalist killed in Ukraine

