SAPM accuses opposition of employing ‘negative tactics’

Recorder Report Updated 14 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Slamming the opposition, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said on Sunday that they (opposition) is doing negative politics and maligning the image of Pakistan worldwide.

Talking to media, here today, he said the prime minister was providing petroleum products 60 to 70-per cent cheaper than the world and the Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen was an honest man.

He warned that if any member of PTI voted in favour of no-trust motion, he would be disqualified before casting his vote and photographs of traitors of the party would be displayed in cities. “If any PTI member wanted to support the opposition, he should resign first and then face the PTI in elections,” he opined.

He claimed that the team associated with Prime Minister Imran Khan has a wide expertise in their relevant fields and doing commendable jobs. “The performance of PTI government was magnificent as no match of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmud Qureshi in foreign affairs, the experience of Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood was stronger than the entire cabinet of the PML-N era. Performance of Federal Minister Murad Saeed was obvious as he pulled the Pakistan Post from decline while everyone praised Asad Umar and Sania Nishtar for their good work and education,” he said.

Criticising PML-N, Dr Gill said that Ahsan Iqbal had given contract of trees to his brother when he was minister in Nawaz Sharif cabinet; Khawaja Asif had kept residence permit (Aqama) of a labourer and bad performance of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG was obvious. Pakistan’s export had first time dropped when Khurram Dastgir was commerce minister while the performance of Ishaq Dar was the worst of all the times, he added.

The SAPM further said that Imran Khan chose the way of standing with dignity in the world, instead of succumbing to any pressure. “The PML-N with the help of some section of media resorted to propaganda against the PTI ministers,” he alleged.

Dr Shahbaz said that PM Imran Khan announced several welfare projects like Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat Card and Ehsaas programme.

On the other hand, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain in a tweet on Sunday said the fragmented opposition wanted to overthrow the government but neither the name of the candidate for Prime Minister, nor for the Chief Minister Punjab had been given.

Fawad said that the only goal of the opposition was to get rid of the corruption cases. Imran Khan was the only genuine leader of Pakistan and all the opposition parties were like house of cards which would be blown away by the D- Chowk public rally of the PM.

