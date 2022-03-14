ILMA celebrates Int’l Women’s Day

KARACHI: ILMA University in association with Rapido, IWD Global, Rotary International District 3271, Rotary Clubs of Karachi Pearl, Emerald, Avenue and East, celebrated the International Women’s Day ‘She-Rose’ in glitz and glamour in ILMA University, Main Campus.

The event was organized to pay tribute to women globally. Chief guest of the event was Dr Aftab Imam, district governor, Rotary International District 3271 and Chief Commissioner, FBR other distinguished guests included Zarin Khawaja, Advocate, Dr Farah Essa Zaidi, CEO Dr Farah Academy, Moneeza Butt, partner KPMG, Qudsia Pervez, HR Business Partner K-Electric (Alumni) and Ms Tooba Idrees, Brand Manager Engro Fertilizer – as the esteemed panellist.

The discussion revolved around the panel discussion on ‘Break the Bias: Working Together in Harmony’ - the distinguishing factors that led to their effectiveness and enterprising endeavours energizing the economy.

The panellists spoke eloquently touching upon the key areas with women at the helm of affairs.

It was certainly an empowering event by recognizing the efforts of women who have proven their prowess everywhere. Pakistani women were particularly applauded to have risen and achieved much with limited in hand resources. To forge ahead and function in a society where men presumably dominate. The courage displayed and the can do attitude has enabled these women to actualize their aims.

The discussion also highlighted the fact that times have surely transformed as more women have entered the workforce making their mark in all sectors equally or even superseding their male counterparts.

