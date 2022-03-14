ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
ASC 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.19%)
ASL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
AVN 89.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-4.01%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.53%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.66%)
FFL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
FNEL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.21%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
GGL 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.28%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PACE 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.17%)
PIBTL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
PRL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PTC 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 31.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.42%)
TELE 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.13%)
TPL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
TPLP 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-5.77%)
TREET 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.7%)
TRG 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.96%)
UNITY 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.62%)
WAVES 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.92%)
BR100 4,349 Decreased By -45.1 (-1.03%)
BR30 15,595 Decreased By -345.9 (-2.17%)
KSE100 43,653 Decreased By -200.3 (-0.46%)
KSE30 16,976 Decreased By -100.4 (-0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,309
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,154
46224hr
Sindh
572,042
Punjab
503,844
Balochistan
35,438
Islamabad
134,837
KPK
218,180
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ILMA celebrates Int’l Women’s Day

Recorder Report 14 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: ILMA University in association with Rapido, IWD Global, Rotary International District 3271, Rotary Clubs of Karachi Pearl, Emerald, Avenue and East, celebrated the International Women’s Day ‘She-Rose’ in glitz and glamour in ILMA University, Main Campus.

The event was organized to pay tribute to women globally. Chief guest of the event was Dr Aftab Imam, district governor, Rotary International District 3271 and Chief Commissioner, FBR other distinguished guests included Zarin Khawaja, Advocate, Dr Farah Essa Zaidi, CEO Dr Farah Academy, Moneeza Butt, partner KPMG, Qudsia Pervez, HR Business Partner K-Electric (Alumni) and Ms Tooba Idrees, Brand Manager Engro Fertilizer – as the esteemed panellist.

The discussion revolved around the panel discussion on ‘Break the Bias: Working Together in Harmony’ - the distinguishing factors that led to their effectiveness and enterprising endeavours energizing the economy.

The panellists spoke eloquently touching upon the key areas with women at the helm of affairs.

It was certainly an empowering event by recognizing the efforts of women who have proven their prowess everywhere. Pakistani women were particularly applauded to have risen and achieved much with limited in hand resources. To forge ahead and function in a society where men presumably dominate. The courage displayed and the can do attitude has enabled these women to actualize their aims.

The discussion also highlighted the fact that times have surely transformed as more women have entered the workforce making their mark in all sectors equally or even superseding their male counterparts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Ilma University ILMA celebrates Int’l Women’s Day ILMA University main Campus

Comments

1000 characters

ILMA celebrates Int’l Women’s Day

US issues warning to China

US gasoline prices edge lower after hitting record high last week

State Bank Museum launches exhibition

Russia counts on ties with China

No date set for next Iran-Saudi talks

Embezzlement charges: Kazakhstan arrests ex-leader’s nephew

Clearing CPEC IPPs’ dues: ECC all set to approve Rs50bn revolving account

PM attracts huge crowd, sharpens attack on opposition

ST rate will be rationalized in ‘due course’: FBR chief

Moroccan carrier launches Israel flights

Read more stories