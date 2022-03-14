ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
ASC 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.19%)
ASL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
AVN 89.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-4.01%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.53%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.66%)
FFL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
FNEL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.21%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
GGL 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.28%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PACE 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.17%)
PIBTL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
PRL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PTC 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 31.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.42%)
TELE 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.13%)
TPL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
TPLP 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-5.77%)
TREET 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.7%)
TRG 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.96%)
UNITY 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.62%)
WAVES 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.92%)
BR100 4,349 Decreased By -45.1 (-1.03%)
BR30 15,595 Decreased By -345.9 (-2.17%)
KSE100 43,653 Decreased By -200.3 (-0.46%)
KSE30 16,976 Decreased By -100.4 (-0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,309
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,154
46224hr
Sindh
572,042
Punjab
503,844
Balochistan
35,438
Islamabad
134,837
KPK
218,180
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM&DC, C-MAP join hands to promote advocacy for mental health

Recorder Report 14 Mar, 2022

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Medical & Dental College (PM&DC) and Centre for Mental Health Advocacy & Promotion (C-MAP) have joined hands for joint promotion of advocacy for mental health

In this connection both organizations have signed a formal memorandum of understanding (MoU). The purpose of the MoU is to contribute towards SDGs commitment as one of the signatories to sustainable development goals, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

On behalf of PM&DC, the dean PMC, Prof. Dr. Hafeezur Rahman and Chief Executive C-MAP Prof. Dr. Muhammad Idrees signed the agreement.

According to the details C-MAP intended to visualize creation of a future where mental health issues were duly recognized, taken care of, and responded to by all in a community. The MoU elaborated that PM&DC and C-MAP will jointly act upon modeling of the culture based, integrated and holistic approaches for “people with mental health ailments” through involving them and their caretakers in all the treatment plans and promoting “public mental health” through advocacy and campaigning in all the possible tiers especially media and educational institutions.

The PMC and C-MAP will pioneer creation of problem specific peer groups of the people with mental health issues, as well as their caregivers by facilitating and enabling them to benefit from mutually shared experiences that are evidence based and scientific.

Both the organization will jointly organize mental health awareness events and programs for various segments of the society. A mental health library and resource center as well as a “Public Mental Health Think-tank” for the mental health professionals, and target communities would also be established to discuss and deliberate upon high stake public mental health issues as well as have their inputs for advancement of the center and its areas of focus.

Liaising, networking and promoting the cause of public mental health through communication, mobilization and advocacy with the academia, research institutions, communities, community elders, opinion, and decision makers at various levels were other aspects of the agreement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

mental health PM&DC C MAP

Comments

Comments are closed.

PM&DC, C-MAP join hands to promote advocacy for mental health

US issues warning to China

US gasoline prices edge lower after hitting record high last week

State Bank Museum launches exhibition

Russia counts on ties with China

No date set for next Iran-Saudi talks

Embezzlement charges: Kazakhstan arrests ex-leader’s nephew

Clearing CPEC IPPs’ dues: ECC all set to approve Rs50bn revolving account

PM attracts huge crowd, sharpens attack on opposition

ST rate will be rationalized in ‘due course’: FBR chief

Moroccan carrier launches Israel flights

Read more stories