PM&DC, C-MAP join hands to promote advocacy for mental health

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Medical & Dental College (PM&DC) and Centre for Mental Health Advocacy & Promotion (C-MAP) have joined hands for joint promotion of advocacy for mental health

In this connection both organizations have signed a formal memorandum of understanding (MoU). The purpose of the MoU is to contribute towards SDGs commitment as one of the signatories to sustainable development goals, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

On behalf of PM&DC, the dean PMC, Prof. Dr. Hafeezur Rahman and Chief Executive C-MAP Prof. Dr. Muhammad Idrees signed the agreement.

According to the details C-MAP intended to visualize creation of a future where mental health issues were duly recognized, taken care of, and responded to by all in a community. The MoU elaborated that PM&DC and C-MAP will jointly act upon modeling of the culture based, integrated and holistic approaches for “people with mental health ailments” through involving them and their caretakers in all the treatment plans and promoting “public mental health” through advocacy and campaigning in all the possible tiers especially media and educational institutions.

The PMC and C-MAP will pioneer creation of problem specific peer groups of the people with mental health issues, as well as their caregivers by facilitating and enabling them to benefit from mutually shared experiences that are evidence based and scientific.

Both the organization will jointly organize mental health awareness events and programs for various segments of the society. A mental health library and resource center as well as a “Public Mental Health Think-tank” for the mental health professionals, and target communities would also be established to discuss and deliberate upon high stake public mental health issues as well as have their inputs for advancement of the center and its areas of focus.

Liaising, networking and promoting the cause of public mental health through communication, mobilization and advocacy with the academia, research institutions, communities, community elders, opinion, and decision makers at various levels were other aspects of the agreement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022