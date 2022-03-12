KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 43,422 tonnes of cargo comprising 8,189 tonnes of import cargo and 35,233 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 8,189 comprised of 1,361 V of Containerized Cargo, 10 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,818 tonnes of Urea.

The total export cargo of 35,233 tonnes comprised of 30,724 tonnes of containerized cargo, 358 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1,588 tonnes of Loose Bulk Cement, 513 tonnes of Rice, 2,050 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

Around, 2911 containers comprising of 117 containers import and 2794 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 17 of 20’s and 50 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 600 of 20’s and 711 of 40’s loaded containers while 160 of 20’s and 306 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Nearly 03 ships, namely Scot Bayern, X-Press Bardsey and M.T Karachi have berth at Karachi Port.

Around 04 ships, namely Kota Padang, Geum Gang, Ym Express and Oel Kedarnath have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Some 10 ships namely, STI Gratitude, Opec Victory, Xin Pu Dong, Merry Star, Budapest Express, Ital Usodimare, Talassa, Hilda, Shorthorn Express and Peridot were expected to arrive on the port at the same day.

PORT QASIM

Berths were engaged by 10 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Container vessel ‘EM Astoria’ and Chemicals carrier ‘Chemroute Pegasus’ left the Port on Friday morning, while two more ships, Orient Lucy and Maritime Tuntiga are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 184,222 tonnes, comprising 152,566 tonnes imports cargo and 31,656 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,940 Containers (1,493 TEUs Imports and 1,447 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, three ships, MSC Ellen, Common Faith and Pacific Achievement carrying Containers and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, PQEPT and PIBT on Friday, 11th March, while two more ships, Diyala and Safmarine Nyassa with containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday, 12th March-2022.

