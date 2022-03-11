ANL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.89%)
ASC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.54%)
ASL 12.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.72%)
AVN 89.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-3.85%)
BOP 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.79%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.66%)
FFL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.09%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
GGL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.03%)
GTECH 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.38%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
PACE 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.56%)
PIBTL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
PRL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.8%)
PTC 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 31.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.73%)
TELE 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-5.14%)
TPL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
TPLP 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.95%)
TREET 30.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.73%)
TRG 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.64%)
UNITY 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-6.57%)
WAVES 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.05%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.92%)
BR100 4,351 Decreased By -43 (-0.98%)
BR30 15,600 Decreased By -340.6 (-2.14%)
KSE100 43,596 Decreased By -257.5 (-0.59%)
KSE30 16,968 Decreased By -108.3 (-0.63%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,298
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,517,512
72324hr
Sindh
571,268
Punjab
503,426
Balochistan
35,427
Islamabad
134,767
KPK
217,857
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares bounce after selloff on ECB’s hawkish surprise

Reuters 11 Mar, 2022

European shares inched higher on Friday, clawing back some declines from Thursday’s near 2% slump after the European Central Bank’s hawkish surprise, saying it would stop pumping money into financial markets this summer.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index firmed 0.6% by 0810 GMT, following a 1.7% plunge in the previous session.

The ECB on Thursday paved the way for an increase in interest rates as soaring inflation outweighed concerns about the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Francois Villeroy de Galhau, a member of the ECB, said on Friday there is no recession in Europe and that the economy was still growing despite the impact on activity caused by the war.

Among stocks, Italian fashion group Tod’s gained 3.3% after expressing optimism for 2022 despite global uncertainties after returning to an operating profit last year.

EssilorLuxottica added 3.6% after the luxury eyewear group reported its best quarter of 2021 with all regions exceeding pre-pandemic sales.

Lanxess strengthened 4.7% after the German speciality chemicals maker issued quarterly profit outlook above expectations.

European stocks

Comments

1000 characters

European shares bounce after selloff on ECB’s hawkish surprise

Pakistan Air Force inducts China-made J-10C fighter jets

PM, CM unfazed by turbulence?

Ready to provide security to any MNA: Sheikh Rashid

Discos, KE: Nepra approves hike in base tariffs

Pakistan lodges protest with India over 'unprovoked violation of its airspace'

KE reluctant to buy expensive RLNG for PLL

FCA for Jan 2022: Discos allowed hike of Rs5.95 per unit

Tarin identifies major roadblock to development

EPTL says recent explosion caused no major damage

Mismatch in charging interest: PD decides to seek opinion of law ministry

Read more stories