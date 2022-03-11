Around 88,000 litres of smuggled HSD seized

KARACHI: Directorate General Intelligence and Investigation (DGI&I), Customs Karachi on Thursday claimed to have confiscated around 88,000 litres of smuggled high speed diesel.

According to an FIR, the action was taken on a tip-off, which revealed that smuggled Iranian HSD oil would be transported through two oil tankers under the cover of fake delivery advice for its further disposal and illegal sale.

Reacting on this information, a team of officers of ASO was constituted to foil the attempt of transportation and further disposal of said smuggled / non duty paid Iranian HSD oil. The team had mounted surveillance at Native Jetty Bridge, Karachi and Gul Bai, Maripur that led the interception of two oil tankers on March 09, 2022.

It further said that the driver was asked to produce legal import documents regarding legitimate import, lawful possession and transportation of the HSD. In response thereto, he produced delivery advice purportedly issued by one of the petroleum companies, showing therein delivery of 28,000 and 60,000 liters of HSD Oil to Daultpur and Badin stations.

Later, the Directorate officers had detained the oil tankers for further verification and investigation. Subsequently, dipping was conducted in presence of witnesses and other participating officers, which led to the recovery of 28,000 and 60,000 liters of smuggled HSD Oil, it said and added that samples from the recovered HSD Oil were drawn for chemical analysis.

Meanwhile, the petroleum company had intimated that the delivery advices were fake and the company had not issued such delivery advises. Consequent upon the recovery, the HSD and oil tankers were confiscated and further investigation was in progress.

