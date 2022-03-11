ANL 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.64%)
ASC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.63%)
ASL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.14%)
AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (5.23%)
BOP 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.33%)
FFL 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
FNEL 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.82%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.09%)
GGL 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.79%)
GTECH 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.85%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (7.1%)
PACE 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.88%)
PIBTL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
PRL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.92%)
PTC 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
TELE 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.05%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.92%)
TPLP 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
TREET 31.85 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.75%)
TRG 79.20 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.46%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.19%)
WAVES 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.39%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.17%)
YOUW 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.57%)
BR100 4,394 Increased By 105 (2.45%)
BR30 15,941 Increased By 484.1 (3.13%)
KSE100 43,854 Increased By 810.7 (1.88%)
KSE30 17,077 Increased By 328.7 (1.96%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,291
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,789
63924hr
Sindh
570,934
Punjab
503,279
Balochistan
35,403
Islamabad
134,736
KPK
217,690
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Around 88,000 litres of smuggled HSD seized

Recorder Report 11 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Directorate General Intelligence and Investigation (DGI&I), Customs Karachi on Thursday claimed to have confiscated around 88,000 litres of smuggled high speed diesel.

According to an FIR, the action was taken on a tip-off, which revealed that smuggled Iranian HSD oil would be transported through two oil tankers under the cover of fake delivery advice for its further disposal and illegal sale.

Reacting on this information, a team of officers of ASO was constituted to foil the attempt of transportation and further disposal of said smuggled / non duty paid Iranian HSD oil. The team had mounted surveillance at Native Jetty Bridge, Karachi and Gul Bai, Maripur that led the interception of two oil tankers on March 09, 2022.

It further said that the driver was asked to produce legal import documents regarding legitimate import, lawful possession and transportation of the HSD. In response thereto, he produced delivery advice purportedly issued by one of the petroleum companies, showing therein delivery of 28,000 and 60,000 liters of HSD Oil to Daultpur and Badin stations.

Later, the Directorate officers had detained the oil tankers for further verification and investigation. Subsequently, dipping was conducted in presence of witnesses and other participating officers, which led to the recovery of 28,000 and 60,000 liters of smuggled HSD Oil, it said and added that samples from the recovered HSD Oil were drawn for chemical analysis.

Meanwhile, the petroleum company had intimated that the delivery advices were fake and the company had not issued such delivery advises. Consequent upon the recovery, the HSD and oil tankers were confiscated and further investigation was in progress.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

DGI&I smuggled HSD seized Customs Karachi

Comments

1000 characters

Around 88,000 litres of smuggled HSD seized

Discos, KE: Nepra approves hike in base tariffs

KE reluctant to buy expensive RLNG for PLL

Army has got nothing to do with politics: ISPR

Fawad says army playing its role strictly in accordance with constitution

Bilawal strongly reacts to PM’s diatribe

FCA for Jan 2022: Discos allowed hike of Rs5.95 per unit

Tarin identifies major roadblock to development

EPTL says recent explosion caused no major damage

Mismatch in charging interest: PD decides to seek opinion of law ministry

JUI-F MNA among 10 held: Police conduct operation inside Parliament Lodges

Read more stories