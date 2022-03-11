Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
11 Mar, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (March 10, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07843 0.07943 0.08675 0.05425
Libor 1 Month 0.35171 0.24243 0.35171 0.07263
Libor 3 Month 0.74500 0.52214 0.74500 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 1.04486 0.79586 1.04486 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 1.48657 1.21829 1.48657 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
