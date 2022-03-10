‘Strong women are foundation of a strong society’: US CG

LAHORE: The dream of national development and economic stability cannot be achieved without the inclusion of women in the economic mainstream. Strong women are the foundation of a strong society moreover, Pakistani women are proving themselves in every sphere of life despite the social and economic difficulties.

These views were expressed by the US Consul General in Lahore, William K. Makaneole, while addressing a Public-Private dialogue, “Pakistan’s Womanomic Revolution: Role and Opportunities for Women in Industry, Commerce and Trade”, organized by the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade.

The dialogue was attended by Asia Bureau Gender Issues coordinator of US State Department Dr Valerie Begley, Member Provincial Assembly Punjab and Vice Chairperson Danish Schools Sumera Ahmed, Chairman Punjab Board of Investment & Trade Fazeel Asif Jah, CEO Ahmer Malik, representatives of women rights organizations, related government officials and a large number of stakeholders.

While addressing the PPD, US Consul General said that half of Pakistan’s population comprise women and it is imperative to include them in the country’s economic development. He said that no nation can develop without participation of women in economic activities and progress. Despite socio-economic difficulties, Pakistani women are active and strive hard in every field and showcasing their talents.

“In order to make women independent and dynamic in all walks of life, we have to find new avenues of awareness in line with modern requirements and adapt to modern times,” he said.

Member Provincial Assembly and Deputy Chairperson of Danish Schools Sameera Ahmed in her address said that women should play a positive role in every field considering themselves as a strong member of the society.

To discourage exploitative attitudes towards women, the Department of Women Development is working day and night to ensure effective legislation and implementation of existing laws. She said that women constitute half of the population in the country and therefore the country’s economic and social development is not possible without empowering them.

