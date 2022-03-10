ANL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.65%)
Vote on no-confidence motion: Only one PTI member will be present in NA

Naveed Butt 10 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Only one member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will be present during the voting process on no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister in the National Assembly.

It is reportedly that the PTI government decided that its only one member will be present in the House during voting process on no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister. This decision in a meeting held at Speaker National Assembly Assad Qasir Chamber and federal ministries participated in it. The issue of no-confidence motion was discussed in detail in the meeting and it was decided to call the session of National Assembly soon.

It is reported that the meeting also decided that under Article 63 (A), deviant government members would not be allowed to cost vote on this day. It is also said that on the day of voting, the Chairman PTI will also write a letter to the Speaker for reference of de-seating his party’s members who would come for voting in favour of no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister in the National Assembly. Amid ongoing political upheaval, the opposition parties filed a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

