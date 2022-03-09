International Women’s Day: Rubina Ramzan CEO, Natha Foundation

TEXT: Shah Bibi Health Care Centre (charitable institution)

Women’s day is celebrated on 8th of March globally. The need to celebrate this day stems from years of oppression of women in work places as well as on domestic level.

Women of Pakistan have helped lay the very foundation of this country and they continue to contribute in its growth through every mean possible. In return, we ask for the doors you open for us in respect to not just be those that exist in literal terms, but rather those that allow us to be acknowledged for our contributions, remuneration for the work we do instead of the gender we belong to, be treated with equality, respect and honest courtesy, a door which doesn’t act as a symbol of inability, but instead, is a passageway that facilitates growth of us as human beings and as a nation and a shared onus of responsibility.

As the CEO of Shah Bibi Health Care Centre and a member of Natha Foundation, I along with my team have been working endlessly to serve people through accessible healthcare and also through philanthropy. We work on managing patients who don’t have the resources to seek treatments. We focus on women’s reproductive health especially as it has been a neglected issue for so long. We’re working on Eye related health issues as well, and treating people with medications and performing surgeries when needed. Our main goal is to treat people irrespective of their backgrounds whatsoever. Lastly, we make sure that the women who work with us feel safe at work and prosper as they deserve to.

I hope I continue to do good for the community and serve people to the best of my abilities. May Allah grant me the grit and determination to carry on. Ameen.

