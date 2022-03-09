ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
ASC 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.77%)
ASL 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.4%)
AVN 88.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.58%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FFL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
GGGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.71%)
GGL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.71%)
GTECH 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
HUMNL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5%)
MLCF 30.86 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.85%)
PACE 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
PRL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
SNGP 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
TELE 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.56%)
TPL 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.73%)
TPLP 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-6.31%)
TREET 31.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
TRG 75.20 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.16%)
UNITY 24.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.87%)
WAVES 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.96%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.86%)
YOUW 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
BR100 4,295 Decreased By -29.2 (-0.68%)
BR30 15,356 Decreased By -204.2 (-1.31%)
KSE100 42,920 Decreased By -346.5 (-0.8%)
KSE30 16,675 Decreased By -149.6 (-0.89%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,281
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,392
37824hr
Sindh
570,353
Punjab
502,968
Balochistan
35,398
Islamabad
134,662
KPK
217,304
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

International Women’s Day: DR. ZEELAF MUNIR Managing Director & CEO, EBM

09 Mar, 2022

TEXT: Today, we celebrate the women of the past, the present, and the future. Today, we celebrate the resolve, strength, resilience, and the individual and collective power held by each and every woman around the world. This is for you. This is for us.

We are far from achieving gender parity in the world, let alone in Pakistan. Almost half of Pakistani women are neither literate nor formally educated. Hardly a quarter of Pakistani women are active in the workforce which means that we are missing out on the collective cognitive capabilities of our people as well as their potential to nurture economic growth.

Just imagine the scale of possibilities that women can bring to their communities, society, and to the country if they are an integral part of the economic engine that keeps the nation running. There is no shortage of possibilities for women. Only a shortage of opportunities. There is no shortage of female talent, capability, or the capacity to handle pressure, achieve goals, and start businesses. But there is a shortage of chances for women to raise their standards of education, literacy, equal wages and equal opportunities.

At EBM, we believe in providing women with the same opportunities that we provide all our employees. We believe in giving them the same chances to ascend and take ownership of senior leadership positions. We enable them to learn new skills and encourage work-life balance. After all, if our role as homemakers is compromised, then how do we become self-sufficient career-makers?

We believe change starts now. It starts from home. It starts from the workplace. It starts from the heart. It starts from you, and it starts from all of us.

Happy International Women’s Day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

EBM International Women’s Day DR. ZEELAF MUNIR

Comments

Comments are closed.

International Women’s Day: DR. ZEELAF MUNIR Managing Director & CEO, EBM

Pakistan and US relaunch TIFA

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against PM

KE invites PM to inaugurate first unit of BQPS-III

SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 9.75pc

Tier-1 retailers avoiding POS system: GST return form amendment aimed at disallowing 60pc input tax credit

PM says ready to play ‘match’ against ‘political dacoits’

Opposition says optimistic about no-trust move’s prospects

SSGCL: PSM sell-off process hits a snag

Hammad, UAE envoy discuss global inflation, geo-political situation

LME suspends nickel trading after prices double to over $100,000

Read more stories