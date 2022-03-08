ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
ASC 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.77%)
ASL 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.4%)
AVN 88.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.58%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FFL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
GGGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.71%)
GGL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.71%)
GTECH 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
HUMNL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5%)
MLCF 30.86 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.85%)
PACE 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
PRL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
SNGP 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
TELE 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.56%)
TPL 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.73%)
TPLP 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-6.31%)
TREET 31.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
TRG 75.20 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.16%)
UNITY 24.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.87%)
WAVES 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.96%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.86%)
YOUW 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
BR100 4,295 Decreased By -29.2 (-0.68%)
BR30 15,356 Decreased By -204.2 (-1.31%)
KSE100 42,920 Decreased By -346.5 (-0.8%)
KSE30 16,675 Decreased By -149.6 (-0.89%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,281
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,392
37824hr
Sindh
570,353
Punjab
502,968
Balochistan
35,398
Islamabad
134,662
KPK
217,304
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 down 0.9% amid political noise

  • Uncertainty persisted at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday, as investors remain wary amid political noise
BR Web Desk 08 Mar, 2022

Uncertainty persisted at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday, as investors remain wary amid political noise, pushing the benchmark KSE-100 Index down 0.90% during the trading session.

Stocks extended losses from the previous session as investors preferred to sell their belongings amid heightened political uncertainty, which pushed the indices to an intraday low of 42,782.52 or 484.45 points.

At close, the KSE-100 Index ended with a drop of 388.62 points or 0.90% to settle at 42,878.35.

This comes after the opposition on Tuesday submitted a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly Secretariat.

Sectors dragging the benchmark index lower included banking (86.77 points), cement (68.47 points) and oil and gas exploration (62.81 points).

The development comes a day after the PSX witnessed a bloodbath, as the benchmark index plummeted nearly 1,300 points or 2.88% to settle at 43,266.97.

“After a sideways, opening market juggled between range bound territory, in the second half the market witnessed selling pressure as the opposition submits a no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan in the national assembly,” said Topline Securities in its post-market comment.

On the economic front, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said it will keep the interest rate unchanged at 9.75%.

It said that the status quo reflects MPC’s view that the outlook for inflation has improved following the cuts in fuel prices and electricity tariffs announced last week, as part of the government’s relief package.

On the corporate front, TPL Trakker in its filing to the PSX announced that it has partnered with Telenor Pakistan to exclusively provide state of the art IoT solutions and services to strengthen domestic connectivity infrastructure in Pakistan.

Volume on the all-share index decreased marginally to 226.11 million from 236.88 million on Monday. The value of shares traded also declined to Rs7.12 billion from Rs8.21 billion recorded in the previous session.

TPL Corporation Limited was the volume leader with 17.36 million shares, followed by Unity Foods Limited with 17.19 million shares, and Ghani Global Holdings with 16.90 million shares.

Shares of 343 companies were traded on Tuesday, of which 102 registered an increase, 223 recorded a fall, and 18 remained unchanged.

stock market Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX / KSE) Pakistan Stock Exchange KSE 100 index KSE companies psx

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 down 0.9% amid political noise

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against PM Imran

Pakistan Rupee falls to historic low against US dollar

Powerful blast kills 3, injures 19 in Sibi

Govt seeks $21bn support from China

US raises taxation, other issues at TIFA talks

Oil rises as fears of Russian oil sanctions spur supply concerns

Roshan Digital Account: cumulative inflows reach $3.63bn

IAEA reports second Ukraine nuclear facility damaged

Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine, Pentagon says

Read more stories