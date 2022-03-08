ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
ASC 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.77%)
ASL 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.4%)
AVN 88.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.58%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FFL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
GGGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.71%)
GGL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.71%)
GTECH 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
HUMNL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5%)
MLCF 30.86 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.85%)
PACE 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
PRL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
SNGP 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
TELE 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.56%)
TPL 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.73%)
TPLP 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-6.31%)
TREET 31.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
TRG 75.20 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.16%)
UNITY 24.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.87%)
WAVES 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.96%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.86%)
YOUW 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 11.5 (0.27%)
BR30 15,591 Increased By 30.8 (0.2%)
KSE100 43,195 Decreased By -72.3 (-0.17%)
KSE30 16,820 Decreased By -5 (-0.03%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,281
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,392
37824hr
Sindh
570,353
Punjab
502,968
Balochistan
35,398
Islamabad
134,662
KPK
217,304
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Telecoms group Orange and MasMovil in talks to merge Spain businesses

Reuters 08 Mar, 2022

PARIS: French telecoms group Orange and Spain’s MasMovil said on Tuesday they had entered into exclusive talks to combine their businesses in Spain, a deal that would reduce the number of operators in the ultra-competitive Spanish market.

The new entity would take the form of a 50-50 joint venture with a combined enterprise value of 19.6 billion euros ($21.28 billion), the two companies said in a statement.

The combined entity would generate revenue of more than 7.5 billion euros ($8.14 billion). Annual synergies should reach an annual rate of 450 million euros from the third year after closing.

“I look forward to creating this joint-venture with MasMovil, building on our existing successful collaboration, to become a stronger player capable of making the investments required to develop the Spanish market,” Orange CEO Stephane Richard said.

Top officials at Spanish carriers have repeatedly called for market consolidation to reduce competition and boost operators’ profitability at a time they need cash to invest into the rollout of 5G mobile telecom infrastructure.

Spain 5G mobile Telecoms group Orange MasMovil Orange CEO Stephane Richard

Comments

1000 characters

Telecoms group Orange and MasMovil in talks to merge Spain businesses

US raises taxation, other issues at TIFA talks

Oil see-saws near 14 year highs as US weighs Russia oil embargo

Roshan Digital Account: cumulative inflows reach $3.63bn

IAEA reports second Ukraine nuclear facility damaged

Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine, Pentagon says

Kamyab Overseas Programme okayed: ECC approves Rs8.28bn Ramazan Package

New integrated system for overseas Pakistanis developed

Steel prices soar on rising raw material cost

Low-cost housing: Steps afoot to simplify loan processing procedures: Tarin

PM launches ‘Ehsaas Riayat Ration’ programme

Read more stories