ANL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-7.54%)
ASC 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-6.46%)
ASL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.65%)
AVN 90.79 Decreased By ▼ -6.02 (-6.22%)
BOP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.26%)
CNERGY 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.51%)
FFL 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.15%)
FNEL 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.6%)
GGGL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.3%)
GGL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.57%)
GTECH 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.42%)
HUMNL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.33%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.9%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
MLCF 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-6.58%)
PACE 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.44%)
PIBTL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.23%)
PRL 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.77%)
PTC 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.77%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.03%)
SNGP 32.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-5.36%)
TELE 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-7.62%)
TPL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.58%)
TPLP 27.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-6.44%)
TREET 32.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-5.7%)
TRG 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-5.83%)
UNITY 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.34%)
WAVES 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.93%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.85%)
YOUW 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-6.51%)
BR100 4,330 Decreased By -182.9 (-4.05%)
BR30 15,630 Decreased By -944.6 (-5.7%)
KSE100 43,253 Decreased By -1298.2 (-2.91%)
KSE30 16,852 Decreased By -577.2 (-3.31%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,272
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,014
75624hr
Sindh
570,261
Punjab
502,844
Balochistan
35,388
Islamabad
134,643
KPK
217,187
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks plunge more than 4% on Ukraine fears

AFP 07 Mar, 2022

HONG KONG: Stocks in Hong Kong tumbled more than four percent in the first few minutes of trade Monday as investors grow increasingly worried about the impact of the Ukraine war on the global economy.

The Hang Seng Index dived 4.35 percent, or 953.14 points, to 20,952.15.

The losses mirrored hefty selling across Asian markets, with no let-up in Russia's invasion of its neighbour, which has sent the price of commodities soaring to record or multi-year highs.

Oil rocketed to nearly $140 -- its highest since 2008 -- on concerns about supplies being choked off from eastern Europe as world leaders impose tough sanctions on Russia, the world's third-biggest crude producer.

Hang Seng Index

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong stocks plunge more than 4% on Ukraine fears

US-Pakistan TIFA talks to begin today

Tax amnesty scheme: Public office holders, families not eligible

SNGPL may get gas from Togh Field on commercial basis

Oil spikes to 2008 highs as US, Europe mull Russian oil import ban

FATF decision ‘politically motivated’: Tarin

Bilawal demands PM get fresh mandate

Shamba Ismail (Gwadar): CCoCPEC asks MoD to hand land over to Chinese concessionaire

Amnesty scheme: FBR empowers Commissioner IR to re-compute tax

Gold crosses $2,000-mark, palladium at record high on Ukraine crisis

PM ‘identifies’ those behind no-trust move plan

Read more stories