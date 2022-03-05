KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 177,996 tonnes of cargo comprising 127,856 tonnes of import cargo and 50,140 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 127,856 comprised of 31,210 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 11,246 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,851 tonnes of Urea, 5,785 tonnes of Urea in Bulk, 6,777 tonnes of Wheat and 69,987 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 50,140 tonnes comprised of 36,598 tonnes of containerized cargo, 789 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 11,802 tonnes of Clinkers and 951 tonnes of Rice.

Around, 6016 containers comprising of 2367 containers import and 3649 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 563 of 20’s and 722 of 40’s loaded while 06 of 20’s and 177 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 577 of 20’s and 813 of 40’s loaded containers while 518 of 20’s and 464 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Nearly 07 ships, namely Merry Star, Jwala, Cos Lucky, Amazon Beauty, Teera Bhum, Propel Passion and Oocl Genoa have berth at Karachi Port.

Some 08 ships namely, Kota Nilam, T Risha, Guenther Schultte, Northern Dexterity and Wan Hai 512 sailed out from Karachi Port on Friday.

PORT QASIM

Meanwhile another ship ‘S.Trooper’ scheduled to load 60,000 tonnes of condensate also arrived at outer anchorage of the port on Friday (today) morning.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, five ships, Irenes Ray, Glen Canyon, Mesaimeer, Glory Harvest and Super Ruby left the Port on Friday morning, while another ship CMA ‘CGM Ivanhoe’ is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 199,756 tonnes, comprising 154,145 tonnes imports cargo and 45,611 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,845 Containers (3,162 TEUs Imports and 2,683 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are four ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, an oil tanker ‘Hai Tun Ziu’ and another ship ‘Mutiara’ carrying 50,366 tonnes of Gas oil and 60,000 tonnes Coal are expected to take berths at Oil Terminal and Electric Terminal on Friday, 4th March, while a chemicals carrier Hyde horn is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and three more ships CMA CGM Fidelio, Cap Marin and Star Nike with container and Coal are due to arrive on Saturday, 5th March-2022.

