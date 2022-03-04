ANL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
Seiffert, Kim share Puerto Rico Open PGA lead

AFP 04 Mar, 2022

MIAMI: Chase Seiffert grabbed eight birdies in a seven-under par 65 on Thursday to share the first-round lead with fellow American Michael Kim in the US PGA Tour Puerto Rico Open.

Seiffert exploded with four straight birdies from the second through the fifth holes, and rebounded from a bogey at the sixth with a birdie at the ninth to make the turn four-under.

Seiffert added three more birdies coming in, including a chip-in at the 13th to get off to a good start in his search for a first US PGA Tour title.

Kim joined him atop the board with an afternoon round that featured seven birdies without a bogey and finished with back-to-back birdies at 17 and 18.

Kim has one tour title, but since he captured the John Deere Classic in 2018 he has made just 15 cuts in 75 tour starts.

This week's tournament could offer a great chance to get back in the winner's circle, with the more elite golfers teeing it up at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in Florida.

Seiffert and Kim were one stroke in front of American Ryan Brehm. Australian Aaron Baddeley and Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat were a further stroke back on 67.

Brehm, a two-time winner on the Korn Ferry developmental tour, played without a bogey.

Kiradech, who has 12 professional victories, is trying to improve on his best US tour finish which is a tie for third, something he has achieved twice.

