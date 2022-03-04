ANL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
ASC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.72%)
ASL 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.52%)
AVN 97.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.72%)
BOP 7.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
FFL 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
FNEL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
GGGL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
GGL 18.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.03%)
GTECH 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.05%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
MLCF 33.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.75%)
PACE 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
PTC 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.42%)
SNGP 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
TELE 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.19%)
TPL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.32%)
TPLP 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.77%)
TREET 34.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
TRG 79.76 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.76%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.63%)
YOUW 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.08%)
BR100 4,521 Increased By 4 (0.09%)
BR30 16,714 Increased By 37.8 (0.23%)
KSE100 44,616 Increased By 90.6 (0.2%)
KSE30 17,443 Increased By 33 (0.19%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,248
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,512,707
95324hr
Sindh
569,338
Punjab
502,264
Balochistan
35,361
Islamabad
134,519
KPK
216,614
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares fall in broad-based selling after five days of gains

Australian shares fell on Friday, in line with global markets, as investors weighed the US Federal Reserve's...
Reuters 04 Mar, 2022

Australian shares fell on Friday, in line with global markets, as investors weighed the US Federal Reserve's tightening plan and oil prices slipped on hopes of higher supply.

The S&P/ASX 200 index had fallen 0.6% to 7,110.3 by 2337 GMT after five straight sessions of gains, but was on track for a weekly rise.

Most equity markets around the world slipped overnight as the Russia-Ukraine conflict remained in focus. Russia and Ukraine agreed to the need for humanitarian corridors to help civilians escape Moscow's eight-day-old invasion, as the United States announced sanctions on more oligarchs.

In Australia, all sectors were trading in negative territory. Energy stocks fell 1.5% to lead the declines, after oil prices slid from a decade-high as sellers jumped on hopes the United States and Iran will soon agree on a nuclear deal that could ease supply concerns.

Heavyweights Woodside Petroleum and Santos Ltd slipped 1.2% and 1.7%, respectively.

"I don't see energy prices remaining high long-term as the global economy can't pay for it. We are looking at recession fears in 2023 and that means demand will weaken through 2022," said Mathan Somasundaram, chief executive officer at DeepData Analytics.

Financial stocks fell 0.5%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia rose 0.1%, while the other three of the "big four" banks slid between 0.3% and 0.9%.

Miners retreated 0.4%, with BHP Group down 0.2%. Technology stocks slipped 2.7% and were the top percentage losers on the benchmark.

In other news, Macquarie Group agreed to buy Roadchef, one of Britain's top motorway service area operators, from Antin Infrastructure Partners, the latest in a series of deals by the financial conglomerate.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% to 12,163.68.

Australia stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares fall in broad-based selling after five days of gains

Fire at Ukrainian nuclear plant after Russian forces attack

Oil rebounds as escalating Ukraine conflict raises supply concerns

Russia halts deliveries of rocket engines to the US

Business plan summoned: NA panel approves EXIMBP bill

Ukraine, Russia make progress on evacuation corridors

G-20 DSSI framework: EAD, Saudi Fund sign two debt suspension pacts

Immovable properties in 40 major cities: FBR revises valuation rates downwards

Two-day virtual discussions with IMF begin today

FY21 financial statements, ITTMS equipment: Umar approves two key agenda items

Rs5/unit power relief: Details to be unveiled today

Read more stories