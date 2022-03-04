ANL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
ASC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.72%)
ASL 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.52%)
AVN 97.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.42%)
BOP 7.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
FFL 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
FNEL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
GGGL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
GGL 18.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.03%)
GTECH 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.05%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.22%)
MLCF 33.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.75%)
PACE 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
PRL 12.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.42%)
SNGP 34.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.66%)
TELE 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.12%)
TPL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.32%)
TPLP 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.77%)
TREET 34.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
TRG 79.75 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.75%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.63%)
YOUW 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.85%)
BR100 4,521 Increased By 4 (0.09%)
BR30 16,712 Increased By 35.4 (0.21%)
KSE100 44,619 Increased By 93.4 (0.21%)
KSE30 17,445 Increased By 34.7 (0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,248
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,512,707
95324hr
Sindh
569,338
Punjab
502,264
Balochistan
35,361
Islamabad
134,519
KPK
216,614
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Russia halts deliveries of rocket engines to the US

Reuters Updated 04 Mar, 2022

MOSCOW: Russia has decided to stop supplying rocket engines to the United States in retaliation for its sanctions against Russia over Ukraine, Dmitry Rogozin, head of the state space agency Roscosmos, said on Thursday.

“In a situation like this we can’t supply the United States with our world’s best rocket engines. Let them fly on something else, their broomsticks, I don’t know what,” Rogozin said on state Russian television.

According to Rogozin, Russia has delivered a total of 122 RD-180 engines to the U.S. since 1990s, of which 98 have been used to power Atlas launch vehicles.

Russian troops enter strategic Ukrainian port of Kherson

Roscosmos will also stop servicing rocket engines it had previously delivered to the U.S., Rogozin said, adding that the U.S. still had 24 engines that would now be left without Russian technical assistance.

Russia has earlier said it was suspending cooperation with Europe on space launches from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana in response to Western sanctions over Ukraine.

Moscow has also demanded guarantees from British satellite company OneWeb that its satellites would not be used for military purposes. OneWeb, in which the British government has a stake, said on Thursday it was suspending all launches from Russia’s Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Rogozin said Russia would now focus on creating dual-purpose spacecraft in line with the needs of Roscosmos and the Defence Ministry.

British government Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin rocket engines space launches

Comments

1000 characters

Russia halts deliveries of rocket engines to the US

Pak-Uzbek cooperation in diverse areas: Pacts, including PTA, MoUs signed

Oil rebounds as escalating Ukraine conflict raises supply concerns

Business plan summoned: NA panel approves EXIMBP bill

US says Iran nuclear deal 'close' but not certain

G-20 DSSI framework: EAD, Saudi Fund sign two debt suspension pacts

Immovable properties in 40 major cities: FBR revises valuation rates downwards

Two-day virtual discussions with IMF begin today

FY21 financial statements, ITTMS equipment: Umar approves two key agenda items

Rs5/unit power relief: Details to be unveiled today

Read more stories