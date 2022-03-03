Lufthansa narrows losses in 2021; uncertainties abound in 2022

ANL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.35%)
ASC 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
ASL 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.98%)
AVN 98.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.45%)
BOP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
CNERGY 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
FFL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.72%)
FNEL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.7%)
GGGL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.42%)
GGL 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.75%)
GTECH 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.45%)
HUMNL 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.25%)
KOSM 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.99%)
MLCF 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.7%)
PACE 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
PIBTL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.31%)
PRL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
PTC 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
SNGP 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.51%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.91%)
TPL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.91%)
TPLP 29.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.79%)
TREET 34.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.83%)
TRG 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
UNITY 27.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.74%)
WAVES 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.12%)
YOUW 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,496 Decreased By -12.9 (-0.29%)
BR30 16,613 Decreased By -122.7 (-0.73%)
KSE100 44,377 Decreased By -136.9 (-0.31%)
KSE30 17,328 Decreased By -33 (-0.19%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,237
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,511,754
76824hr
Sindh
568,928
Punjab
502,012
Balochistan
35,357
Islamabad
134,496
KPK
216,386
Business Recorder
BERLIN: Germany's Lufthansa, which narrowed its losses in 2021 but remained in the red, said it could not provide a detailed outlook for 2022 due to the war in Ukraine and the pandemic.

The company reported an operating loss of 2.3 billion euros ($2.55 billion), in line with analyst forecasts. In 2020, the pandemic-hit company had reported a loss of 5.5 billion euros.

Lufthansa said it expects significant improvement in operating results for the rest of the year after a challenging first quarter of 2022.

