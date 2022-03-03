BNP revives agreement: 5-star Grand Hyatt Hotel to be built in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: BNP Pvt Ltd has agreed for revival agreement with Grand Hyatt to build five-star hotel at ONE Constitution Avenue Islamabad. The agreement was revived between BNP CEO Abdul Hafeez Sheikh Pasha and senior management of Grand Hyatt in Dubai.

Both parties agreed on the terms and conditions of the contract revival for launching of 5-star luxurious hotel in Islamabad. Under this agreement, BNP would work swiftly to materialize the reality of Grand Hyatt Hotel in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022