88 new NADRA registration centres opened across Pakistan: PM
- They have also been opened in tehsils
NADRA has opened 88 new registration centres across the country including in tehsils where there were none before.
In a tweet on Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that these new centres have been opened to facilitate the citizens.
"The spread of the new centres: Balochistan 13, Sindh 23, Khyberpakhtnkhwa 16, Gilgit-Baltistan 11, Punjab 11, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 12 and 1 each in Islamabad and Rawalpindi," the PM tweeted.
Earlier, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid had said that the network of NADRA offices will be spread to far-flung areas of the country.
Nadra, passport offices to be opened at tehsil level: Rashid
"13 passport offices will be established in interior Sindh whilst succession certificate will also be introduced in Azad Kashmir and Balochistan," he said.
Comments