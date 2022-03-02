ANL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.22%)
88 new NADRA registration centres opened across Pakistan: PM

  • They have also been opened in tehsils
BR Web Desk 02 Mar, 2022

NADRA has opened 88 new registration centres across the country including in tehsils where there were none before.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that these new centres have been opened to facilitate the citizens.

"The spread of the new centres: Balochistan 13, Sindh 23, Khyberpakhtnkhwa 16, Gilgit-Baltistan 11, Punjab 11, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 12 and 1 each in Islamabad and Rawalpindi," the PM tweeted.

Earlier, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid had said that the network of NADRA offices will be spread to far-flung areas of the country.

Nadra, passport offices to be opened at tehsil level: Rashid

"13 passport offices will be established in interior Sindh whilst succession certificate will also be introduced in Azad Kashmir and Balochistan," he said.

