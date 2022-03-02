88 new NADRA registration centres opened across Pakistan: PM

NADRA has opened 88 new registration centres across the country including in tehsils where there were none before.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that these new centres have been opened to facilitate the citizens.

"The spread of the new centres: Balochistan 13, Sindh 23, Khyberpakhtnkhwa 16, Gilgit-Baltistan 11, Punjab 11, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 12 and 1 each in Islamabad and Rawalpindi," the PM tweeted.

Earlier, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid had said that the network of NADRA offices will be spread to far-flung areas of the country.

Nadra, passport offices to be opened at tehsil level: Rashid

"13 passport offices will be established in interior Sindh whilst succession certificate will also be introduced in Azad Kashmir and Balochistan," he said.