ANL 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.29%)
ASC 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.8%)
ASL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
AVN 102.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.22%)
BOP 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.99%)
FFL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
FNEL 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.65%)
GGGL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.41%)
GGL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.1%)
GTECH 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
MLCF 32.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-3.12%)
PACE 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 6.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.2%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.35%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
SNGP 33.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.54%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TPL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.69%)
TPLP 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.86%)
TREET 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.03%)
TRG 79.50 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (6.81%)
UNITY 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.85%)
WAVES 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.06%)
YOUW 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
BR100 4,516 Decreased By -34.9 (-0.77%)
BR30 16,814 Increased By 21.7 (0.13%)
KSE100 44,446 Decreased By -357.8 (-0.8%)
KSE30 17,347 Decreased By -117.5 (-0.67%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,218
2224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,986
76524hr
Sindh
568,635
Punjab
501,758
Balochistan
35,352
Islamabad
134,442
KPK
216,273
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China shares fall as high valuations drain out power from EV stocks

SHANGHAI: China shares fell on Wednesday with new-energy vehicle makers leading losses as investors dumped equities...
Reuters 02 Mar, 2022

SHANGHAI: China shares fell on Wednesday with new-energy vehicle makers leading losses as investors dumped equities with high valuations amid worries over the impact of aggressive sanctions imposed against Russia.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.41% at 3,474.45 points and China's blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.05%.

** Leading the losses, the new-energy vehicle sector sub-index lost 2.11% and the CSI300 Industry fell 1.73%.

** The start-up board ChiNext Composite index slumped 2%, dragged lower by battery manufacturing heavyweight CATL , which lost 4.27%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.84% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index slumped 1.09%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 0.87% to 7,983.35 and the Hang Seng Index was down 1.07% at 22,518.18.

** Oil refiners bucked the sombre mood with the CSI Energy gaining 1.3% after oil prices surged past $110 per barrel. The sub-index of the Hang Seng Index, which tracks energy shares, rose 2.4%.

** US President Joe Biden banned Russian flights using American airspace during his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, in which he also said Russian President Vladimir Putin would "pay a continuing high price over the long run" for the invasion of Ukraine.

** Hong Kong-listed shares of Russian aluminium producer OK Rusal plunged nearly 30% on Wednesday, hitting the lowest since November 2020 after miner and trader Glencore said it is reviewing all its business activities in Russia, including equity stakes in aluminium.

** Property shares and financial firms led losses in Hong Kong with the financial sector sub-index falling 2.04% while the property sector lost 1.21%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.52% while Japan's Nikkei index was down 1.83%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.3127 per US dollar, 0.02% weaker than the previous close of 6.3113.

China shares HongKong

Comments

1000 characters

China shares fall as high valuations drain out power from EV stocks

PM’s package financed through Rs50bn cut in PSDP

PM unveils industrial package

Stocks of edible oil at all-time low

Rs5 cut in power tariff: Implementation mechanism yet to be put into place

Brent oil breaks $110 a barrel, WTI up 5% on Ukraine conflict

World Bank announces more than $1bn in aid for Afghanistan

PM meets Chaudhry brothers

Mid-term review mechanism: Nepra approves some adjustments in KE tariff

Package for IT sector: govt envisages $1bn yearly inflows

Australia step into unknown for first Test in Pakistan since 1998

Read more stories