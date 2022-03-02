ANL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.59%)
ASC 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASL 13.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 100.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.14%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.99%)
CNERGY 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
FFL 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
FNEL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.12%)
GGGL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
GGL 18.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.23%)
GTECH 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.67%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.33%)
MLCF 32.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.47%)
PACE 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
PRL 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.74%)
TELE 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.75%)
TPL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.89%)
TPLP 30.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-3.21%)
TREET 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.86%)
TRG 78.00 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (4.8%)
UNITY 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.25%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.42%)
WTL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.57%)
YOUW 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.31%)
BR100 4,509 Decreased By -42.1 (-0.92%)
BR30 16,736 Decreased By -56.4 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,469 Decreased By -334.7 (-0.75%)
KSE30 17,336 Decreased By -128.9 (-0.74%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,218
2224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,986
76524hr
Sindh
568,635
Punjab
501,758
Balochistan
35,352
Islamabad
134,442
KPK
216,273
Indian shares decline over 1% on GDP miss, Ukraine tensions

BENGALURU: Indian shares snapped a feeble two-day winning streak on Wednesday after data showed the country's...
Reuters Updated 02 Mar, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares snapped a feeble two-day winning streak on Wednesday after data showed the country's economic growth missed estimates, while runaway oil prices owing to the Ukraine crisis loomed large over the world's third-largest importer of crude.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 1.12% at 16,605.95 at close, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 1.38% to 55,468.90, with both the indexes returning to negative territory after advancing in the last two sessions.

Increasing crude prices will accelerate inflation in India, while also widening the country's current account deficit.

"Resistance for the Nifty 50 is placed around 16,800 levels. Until there is a clear breakout above this level and it is sustained there, a cautious to bearish outlook should be maintained," said Yesha Shah, head of equity research at Samco Securities.

The country's economy expanded 5.4% in the October-December quarter from a year earlier, according to official data, missing economists' forecast of a 6% growth.

Indian equities in February marked their fifth straight month of fund outflows, with foreign investors dumping $4.74 billion worth of stocks, according to Refinitiv data.

The Nifty and Sensex fell over 3% last month, dragged by geopolitical tensions, concerns over inflation, fund outflows and expected rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

Oil prices rose above $110 a barrel on Wednesday, their highest since 2014, as sanctions on Russian banks hampered trade finance for crude shipments.

Nifty's metal index and energy index were among the top performers, up 4.07% and 1.27%, respectively.

Coal India, the top gainer on the Nifty 50, rose nearly 9%. The miner said coal production for February stood at 64.3 million tonnes, up 3.9% from a year-ago period.

Among decliners, Nifty's financial services sector index , the private bank index and the auto index fell more than 2% each.

Indian shares

