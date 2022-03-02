ANL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.77%)
Jahangir’s Mausoleum Complex included in WMW list 2022

Recorder Report 02 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: The World Monuments Fund (WMF) has included Jahangir’s Mausoleum Complex as one of the 25 heritage sites on the World Monuments Watch (WMW) list 2022, it was told by Dr Tahir Masood, Managing Director National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK), here on Tuesday. The WMW selection comprises globally recognised heritage sites whose preservation is urgent and vital to the communities surrounding them. The site was proposed/nominated by NESPAK with Yasmin Cheema, renowned Cultural Heritage Conservationist and with generous support from the Directorate General of Archaeology, Punjab.

Once on the World Monument Watch list, a proper Conservation Plan will be developed by NESPAK with a multidisciplinary team of experts including Yasmeen Cheema to conserve and restore the buildings in the complex to their authentic and original form and to rejuvenate the Chahar Bagh (paradise garden) with the involvement of the traditional artisans and the communities living in the surrounding areas.

The WMF is the leading independent organization devoted to safeguarding the world’s most treasured places to enrich people’s lives and build mutual understanding across cultures and communities. The organization is headquartered in New York City with offices and affiliates around the world. The fund from the WMF has been able to preserve more than 700 sites in 112 countries and the Watch which is announced every two years, has proven to be a tool for raising awareness of sites that are facing pressing global challenges of climate change, imbalanced tourism, under representation, and recovery from crisis and are in need of protection and support for their preservation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

