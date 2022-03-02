KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (March 1, 2022).

============================================================================================= CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ============================================================================================= Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ============================================================================================= Alfalah Sec. Adamjee Insurance 656,500 37.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 656,500 37.00 Alfalah Sec. B.O.Punjab 1,300,000 7.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,300,000 7.50 Arif Habib Ltd. Fatima Fertilizer 11,927,500 38.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,927,500 38.00 Alfalah Sec. First National Equity 6,000,000 7.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,000,000 7.20 D.J.M. Sec. Hum Network Limited 10,000 7.20 MRA Sec. 1,000 7.44 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,000 7.22 MRA Sec. Image Pakistan Ltd. 1,000 18.07 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 18.07 D.J.M. Sec. National Bank Pak. 2,500,000 41.60 Alfalah Sec. 902,000 30.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,402,000 38.66 JS Global Cap. Nishat (Chunain) 1,000 53.65 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 53.65 Memon Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 300,000 87.80 Chase Securities 20,000 94.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 320,000 88.19 Rafi Sec. Samin Textile 6,000 14.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,000 14.50 MSMANIAR Shell Pakistan 6,000 122.00 Financials Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,000 122.00 Memon Sec. Siemens Engineering 9,700 660.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,700 660.00 Alfalah Sec. Treet Corporation 936,000 34.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 936,000 34.50 ============================================================================================= Total Turnover 24,576,700 =============================================================================================

