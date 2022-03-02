Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (March 1, 2022).
=============================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=============================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
=============================================================================================
Alfalah Sec. Adamjee Insurance 656,500 37.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 656,500 37.00
Alfalah Sec. B.O.Punjab 1,300,000 7.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,300,000 7.50
Arif Habib Ltd. Fatima Fertilizer 11,927,500 38.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,927,500 38.00
Alfalah Sec. First National Equity 6,000,000 7.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,000,000 7.20
D.J.M. Sec. Hum Network Limited 10,000 7.20
MRA Sec. 1,000 7.44
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,000 7.22
MRA Sec. Image Pakistan Ltd. 1,000 18.07
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 18.07
D.J.M. Sec. National Bank Pak. 2,500,000 41.60
Alfalah Sec. 902,000 30.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,402,000 38.66
JS Global Cap. Nishat (Chunain) 1,000 53.65
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 53.65
Memon Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 300,000 87.80
Chase Securities 20,000 94.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 320,000 88.19
Rafi Sec. Samin Textile 6,000 14.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,000 14.50
MSMANIAR Shell Pakistan 6,000 122.00
Financials
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,000 122.00
Memon Sec. Siemens Engineering 9,700 660.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,700 660.00
Alfalah Sec. Treet Corporation 936,000 34.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 936,000 34.50
=============================================================================================
Total Turnover 24,576,700
=============================================================================================
