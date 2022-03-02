ANL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.77%)
ASC 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.91%)
ASL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
AVN 102.60 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (7.14%)
BOP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.38%)
CNERGY 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.43%)
FFL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
FNEL 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.48%)
GGGL 12.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 19.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
GTECH 8.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.69%)
MLCF 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.19%)
PACE 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.13%)
PIBTL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.62%)
PRL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.99%)
PTC 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.41%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.77%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.04%)
TPL 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.15%)
TPLP 31.79 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.25%)
TREET 36.30 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (4.91%)
TRG 74.43 Increased By ▲ 4.93 (7.09%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.59%)
WAVES 14.86 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.92%)
WTL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.52%)
YOUW 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.91%)
BR100 4,551 Increased By 38.7 (0.86%)
BR30 16,792 Increased By 440.5 (2.69%)
KSE100 44,804 Increased By 342.6 (0.77%)
KSE30 17,465 Increased By 151.8 (0.88%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,196
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,221
86124hr
Sindh
568,277
Punjab
501,544
Balochistan
35,345
Islamabad
134,404
KPK
216,174
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 02 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (March 1, 2022).

=============================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=============================================================================================
Member                           Company                              Turnover          Rates
Name                                                                 of Shares
=============================================================================================
Alfalah Sec.                     Adamjee Insurance                     656,500          37.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              656,500          37.00
Alfalah Sec.                     B.O.Punjab                          1,300,000           7.50
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            1,300,000           7.50
Arif Habib Ltd.                  Fatima Fertilizer                  11,927,500          38.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           11,927,500          38.00
Alfalah Sec.                     First National Equity               6,000,000           7.20
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            6,000,000           7.20
D.J.M. Sec.                      Hum Network Limited                    10,000           7.20
MRA Sec.                                                                 1,000           7.44
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               11,000           7.22
MRA Sec.                         Image Pakistan Ltd.                     1,000          18.07
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                1,000          18.07
D.J.M. Sec.                      National Bank Pak.                  2,500,000          41.60
Alfalah Sec.                                                           902,000          30.50
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            3,402,000          38.66
JS Global Cap.                   Nishat (Chunain)                        1,000          53.65
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                1,000          53.65
Memon Sec.                       Oil & Gas Dev.                        300,000          87.80
Chase Securities                                                        20,000          94.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              320,000          88.19
Rafi Sec.                        Samin Textile                           6,000          14.50
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                6,000          14.50
MSMANIAR                         Shell Pakistan                          6,000         122.00
Financials
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                6,000         122.00
Memon Sec.                       Siemens Engineering                     9,700         660.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                9,700         660.00
Alfalah Sec.                     Treet Corporation                     936,000          34.50
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              936,000          34.50
=============================================================================================
                                 Total Turnover                     24,576,700
=============================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Cross Transactions JS Global Cap Client to Client & Financial Institutions Adamjee Insurance B.O.Punjab

Comments

Comments are closed.

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

PM’s package financed thru Rs50bn cut in PSDP

PM unveils industrial package

UN vote on Ukraine war: European embassies try to exert pressure Pakistan

Russia warns Kyiv residents to flee

Feb CPI up 12.2pc YoY

Stocks of edible oil at all-time low

Rs5 cut in power tariff: Implementation mechanism yet to be put into place

PM meets Chaudhry brothers

PECA Ordinance: PM ‘misguided’, observes IHC

Any marriage under age of 18 declared illegal

Read more stories