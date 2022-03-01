ANL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.69%)
ASC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.45%)
ASL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
AVN 95.76 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.05%)
CNERGY 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.46%)
FFL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.39%)
FNEL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.76%)
GGGL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.51%)
GGL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.81%)
GTECH 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (12.61%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.56%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
KOSM 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
MLCF 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.74%)
PACE 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.75%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
PRL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.29%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.27%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.8%)
TELE 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.63%)
TPL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.98%)
TPLP 31.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (8.37%)
TREET 34.60 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (5.1%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.49%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.01%)
WAVES 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.82%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.75%)
YOUW 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.6%)
BR100 4,512 Increased By 74.3 (1.67%)
BR30 16,352 Increased By 383.5 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,461 Increased By 476.8 (1.08%)
KSE30 17,313 Increased By 221.8 (1.3%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,196
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,221
86124hr
Sindh
568,277
Punjab
501,544
Balochistan
35,345
Islamabad
134,404
KPK
216,174
Business Recorder
Mar 01, 2022
Sports

New Zealand's Test crown teetering after South Africa defeat

CHRISTCHURCH: New Zealand's hopes of defending their World Test Championship suffered a major setback when South...
AFP 01 Mar, 2022

CHRISTCHURCH: New Zealand's hopes of defending their World Test Championship suffered a major setback when South Africa crushed them by 198 runs in the second Test in Christchurch on Tuesday.

It was New Zealand's third defeat in six Tests over the past three months, and their second at home, where they have enjoyed being almost unassailable in recent years.

A defeat in India in December was followed by a shock first defeat to Bangladesh at Mount Maunganui in January before being outclassed by South Africa at Hagley Oval.

An emphatic victory in the first Test against the Proteas last week had given New Zealand hopes of a winning their first series against South Africa in 17 attempts dating back 90 years.

But captain Tom Latham said on the eve of the second Test that a series win was a side issue.

New Zealand's focus was on gaining World Test Championship points to put themselves in a position to defend the title they won by beating India in the final in England last year.

"Points at home are very vital. Nowadays in cricket it's very hard to win away from home, so points in our own country are really important," Latham said.

But they were never really in the hunt after South Africa held a 71-run first innings lead and then cracked 354 for nine in their second innings to set New Zealand a world record 426 to win.

New Zealand lost their first two wickets for just six runs, went into the final day at 94 for four and were out just after tea for 227.

It leaves New Zealand sixth in the nine-team standings with 28 Test Championship points from six Tests while South Africa are fourth with 36 from five matches.

"I'm so disappointed to be in this position," Latham said, adding that to make the final New Zealand had to perform much better away from home.

"One hundred percent we do. Obviously you go out with the ambition of winning every Test match you play, especially at home.

"When we head to England in a few months it's important we shift our focus and try our best to win that series over there and get as many points as we can."

With the teams ranked by the win percentage, Sri Lanka head the championship table with two from two (100 percent), followed by Australia (86.66 percent) with four wins from five followed by Pakistan with three from four for 75.00 percent.

Sri Lanka start a two-Test series in India this week while Australia have a three-Test series against Pakistan starting in Rawalpindi on Friday.

England are bottom of the table having lost six of nine Tests with two drawn for a 9.25 win percentage.

South Africa New Zealand Bangladesh World Test Championship Hagley Oval

