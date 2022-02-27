ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
Social welfare: MWOM, Pakistan Bait Ul Mal join hands

APP 27 Feb, 2022

MARDAN: Masood Welfare Organization Mardan (MWOM) and Pakistan Bait Ul Mal (PBM) Saturday joined hands to work collectively for the social development of marginalized segments of the society.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Masood Welfare Organization (MWOM) and the Pakistan Bait Ul Maal (PBM) on setting down the terms for cooperation between the two institutions.

The MoU was signed in a small but graceful ceremony by the heads of both the organizations, Haji Masood ur Rahman Chairman (MWOM), Director Omar Masood ur Rahman and Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar MD Pakistan Bait Ul Mal, at Naseemabad Mardan.

Ex-Member of National Assembly and prominent industrialist Haji Naseem ur Rahman and President Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Saad Masood ur Rahman were also present.

The purpose of the MoU is to create a linkage between the two institutions and support each other for the betterment of the society.

