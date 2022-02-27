ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
KP govt chalks out Rs5bn ‘Digital Skills Training Programme’ for youth

Recorder Report 27 Feb, 2022

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that Rs5 billion “Digital Skills Training Programme” has been chalked out. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has chalked out to impart international standard skills training to the youth specially the fresh graduates in the field of Information & Communication Technology.

Addressing the 26th Annual Parents Day of Garrison Cadet College (GCC) Kohat on Saturday, he said, the promotion of education sector on modern lines was the top priority of the PTI government in the province since the very first day.

The Chief Minister said that since its inception PTI government in the province has declared educational emergency under which a series of result oriented measures are being taken to strengthen the education sector, and as result of those measures, quality of education in private sector schools has improved significantly; and trust of the public in these schools has been restored.

He remarked that the credit of uniform curriculum policy goes to the incumbent government and Prime Minister Imran Khan, and said that provincial government was taking concrete steps to implement these policies in the province and hoped that with the implementation of this policy, social gap between the poor and the rich would be eliminated.

Commending the overall performance of Garrison Cadet College Kohat in imparting quality education and training to the cadets, Mahmood Khan said that in short span of time GCCK has come forward as prestigious educational institution ranking amongst the top most institutions not only at provincial level but at national level as well for which the college management deserves appreciation.

“Besides imparting quality education to cadets, GCCK is playing very important role in grooming their personalities and make them patriotic citizens of the country,” Mahmood Khan stated and urged upon the cadets to focus all their attentions and energies on learning and training to come up to the expectations of their parents as well as the society and the nation.

Earlier, on his arrival, the college management and cadets give a warm reception to the chief guest. Besides College Management, faculty members, parents and cadets, large numbers of guest attended the event.

The event was kicked off by recitation of verses from the Holy Quran followed by the tunes of national anthem. Besides a march past the cadets performed fetes in gymnastic and taekwondo.

Principal GCCK, Brigadier Hamid Jameel presented Annual Performance Report of the college and the chief guest distributed shields and medals amongst the cadets with outstanding performance.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also announced a grant of Rs100 million for the college.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

