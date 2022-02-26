ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
Giving back to community: Diamond Paints funds 8 students at NUST

26 Feb, 2022

Diamond Paints joined hands with the country's leading university, NUST, to empower and help eight financially challenged deserving students at the School of Art Design and Architecture (SADA).

An agreement signing Ceremony was held on January 27, 2022 where Director Marketing Diamond Paints, Sana Ahmed, signed the MoU for the NEED initiative at the university.

Diamond Paints took the initiative of helping such students and removing the impediment to empower them and become the strength of their families.

The agreement will also work towards bridging the industry-education barrier by introducing joint visits to the company's factory and conducting educational seminars.

The School of Art Design and Architecture is known to have produced exceptional graduates who get placements at leading organizations and are the future of the architecture community.

Diamond Paints, being Pakistan's No.1 paint brand, is involved in facilitating quality education, green energy development and working with universities to innovate cutting edge technology.

