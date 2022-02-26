CM performs groundbreaking of Saggian Road project

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, while addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of Saggian Road project, said here Friday the journey of progress has been started in the province, as the incumbent government has allocated an enormous development budget for the province unlike the previous government.

“Provision of basic necessities of life to the people, prompt justice, establishment of good governance carry a prime weightage in the manifesto of the PTI government,” he said, adding: “Health cards will be distributed to the whole province till the 31st of next month.”

About the project, the CM said that completion of this project, which will be completed at a cost of Rs 4.32 billion will facilitate the movement of more than 110,000 vehicles. He said that the project will reduce the traffic burden with construction of roundabout at Phool Mandi Chowk and parking will also be available at Faizpur Interchange M2.

