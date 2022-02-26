PARTLY FACETIOUS: PM and Putin have little in common

“The Khan and The Putin have little in common so what in the world did they talk about for three hours?”

“I guess The Khan was given audience of three instead of the original one hour perhaps as a counter to the bad publicity in the Western media and…”

“That doesn’t answer my question.”

“Well both men talked in their native language and so the translators accounted for one additional hour.”

“Fair enough and what happened in the third hour?”

“If you want me to say they discussed absolutely not of The Khan and interfere in what’s ongoing in Ukraine at your peril by The Putin…”

“You know that reminds me I knew this man who hit another for some slight and the other got extremely angry and…”

“And he hit him back?”

“No.”

“Shot him?”

“No.”

“Kicked him?”

“No he hurled abuses at him and bad mouthed him.”

“Oh, so?”

“Well, the West has done the same right? And the poor Ukrainian citizens are appealing for help, not verbal but actual military assistance and…”

“You know I do understand Russia’s insistence that Ukraine, situated on its borders, not join Nato, which is an alliance that pledges mutual defense assistance to its 28 European and 2 North Atlantic member countries and was, let’s be honest, seen as a counter measure to what the West believed were hegemonic designs of the Soviets and Eastern Europe.”

“Right, but Russia’s attack on Ukraine…”

“Wait, let me finish so my question is why did Nato countries focus their energies on diplomacy and bad mouthing The Putin instead of inducting Ukraine into Nato?”

“Because there was danger of a third world war…”

“Could that have also been a deterrent for all protagonists?”

“Hmmm, not sure.”

