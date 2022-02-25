ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
ASC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
ASL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
AVN 93.64 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.18%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.77%)
CNERGY 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.11%)
FFL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.46%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.05%)
GGL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
GTECH 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.36%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.82%)
KOSM 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.57%)
MLCF 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PACE 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.17%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PRL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.25%)
PTC 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.97%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
TELE 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.68%)
TPL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.71%)
TPLP 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
TREET 32.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-4.97%)
TRG 69.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.27%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (4.86%)
WAVES 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.96%)
YOUW 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
BR100 4,438 Increased By 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 15,968 Increased By 154.3 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,984 Increased By 153.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,091 Increased By 41.1 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,139
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,506,450
1,12224hr
Sindh
566,505
Punjab
500,395
Balochistan
35,316
Islamabad
134,169
KPK
215,743
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PSL 2022: 'Star' David Wiese put Lahore Qalandars in final

  • They face reigning champions Multan Sultans on Sunday
Syed Ahmed 25 Feb, 2022

All-rounder David Wiese starred for Lahore Qalandars to take his side to the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven on Friday. They will face the defending champions Multan Sultans on Sunday.

Chasing 169 runs against a quality bowling lineup, Islamabad were bundled out for 162, handing Lahore a six-run win.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars posted a 168/7 on the board thanks to a quick-fire 28 from David Wiese in the latter part of the innings.

Batting first, Qalandars took a shaky start, losing both openers cheaply. Abdullah Shafique (52 off 28) and Mohammad Hafeez (run-a-ball 28) provided some stability in the middle overs before David Wiese ended the innings on a high with 27 runs from the last over.

In response, Islamabad openers started strongly, but Shaheen Afridi quickly removed Paul Stirling (13 off 10) in his second over. Islamabad lost the next three wickets quickly as Will Jacks (0), Shadab Khan (14 off 8), and Liam Dawson (12 off 6) departed within the powerplay.

Multan Sultans qualify for final

Azam Khan (40 off 28) and Alex Hales (38 from 29) put up a 79-run target to bring Islamabad back in the game.

Requiring 41 from the last five overs with four wickets in hands, Islamabad looked poised to win the game. However, a brilliant bowling display from Lahore bowlers in death overs changed the course of the match in their favour, as Islamabad were bundled out for 162, falling just six runs short of making it to the final.

Next fixture

Lahore Qalandars will face reigning champions Multan Sultans in the final of the PSL 2022 on Sunday. The match, to be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, will start at 7:30 pm.

Past PSL Winners

PSL 2016 – Islamabad United

PSL 2017 – Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2018 – Islamabad United

PSL 2019 – Quetta Gladiators

PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings

PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans

PSL 7 PSL updates PSL 7 2022 PSL Second Eliminator

Comments

1000 characters

PSL 2022: 'Star' David Wiese put Lahore Qalandars in final

NATO sending response forces to allies after Ukraine invasion

Putin ready to send delegation to Minsk for Ukraine talks

US imposes tough sanctions on Russia, but avoids some severe steps

Govt working to ensure safe evacuation of Pakistanis stranded in Ukraine: ambassador

China's Xi speaks to Putin, calls for 'negotiation' with Ukraine

Qureshi urges diplomatic solution of Russia-Ukraine conflict

Rupee crosses 177 against US dollar after record C/A deficit, high oil prices

IHC dismisses opposition's pleas against PECA ordinance

NBP says 'fully committed to satisfying US regulators' expectations' after over $55mn fine

India former stock exchange executive arrested in mystic scandal

Read more stories