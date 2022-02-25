ANL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.64%)
ASC 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.3%)
ASL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
AVN 93.31 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.82%)
BOP 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
FFL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.65%)
FNEL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.99%)
GGGL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
GGL 18.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.98%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.36%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.23%)
KOSM 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.86%)
MLCF 32.61 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.59%)
PACE 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
PIBTL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
PRL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.67%)
PTC 7.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
SNGP 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.97%)
TELE 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.62%)
TPL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
TPLP 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.38%)
TREET 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-4.39%)
TRG 70.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.2%)
UNITY 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.66%)
WAVES 14.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.37%)
YOUW 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.95%)
BR100 4,439 Increased By 18.5 (0.42%)
BR30 15,977 Increased By 162.6 (1.03%)
KSE100 43,966 Increased By 135.5 (0.31%)
KSE30 17,115 Increased By 64.8 (0.38%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,139
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,506,450
1,12224hr
Sindh
566,505
Punjab
500,395
Balochistan
35,316
Islamabad
134,169
KPK
215,743
European stocks attempt rebound from Ukraine selloff

AFP 25 Feb, 2022

LONDON: Europe's major stock markets attempted to rebound Friday, one day after slumping as Russia invaded Ukraine.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of leading blue-chip companies advanced 1.3 percent shortly after the open.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX won 0.4 percent and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.7 percent, shedding some of their initial gains.

Asian equities also bounced back as investors took their lead from a rally on Wall Street after Washington decided against imposing the stiffest sanctions on Russia.

Tokyo stocks close lower on Ukraine fears

"Traders have assessed the current risk and sanctions imposed on Russia," AvaTrade analyst Naeem Aslam told AFP.

"They believe that... the selloff is an opportunity to bag some bargains.

"Hence stocks are moving higher."

Europe's key indices had each tumbled by about four percent on Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a wide-ranging attack on neighbouring Ukraine, while oil prices had rocketed past $100 for the first time since 2014.

Putin's decision to send troops into Ukraine sent shockwaves through global markets as traders contemplated a major conflict in Eastern Europe.

EU STOCK

