Zardari seeks JI support for planned no-trust move

Recorder Report 25 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has sought support of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) for the proposed no-confidence motion against the prime minister. PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari called on JI Chief Sirajul Haq on Thursday at Mansoora.

Sirajul Haq conveyed to the PPP leadership that the JI would not support any extra-constitutional move as it believed in supremacy of the constitution. He said contacts among the political parties were vital to strengthen democracy.

Sirajul Haq told Asif Ali Zardari that “the JI will discuss this matter in its Majlis-e-Shoora scheduled to be held today.” He said that bringing no-confidence was the constitutional right of opposition parties.

He said the PTI government has failed to provide any relief to the masses. The government policies, he said, created constitutional and economic crises in the country.

Sirajul Haq said the PTI bypassed Parliament and introduced frequent presidential ordinances against the spirit of the constitution and democracy.

The leaders of both the parties said the government instead of focusing on institution-building and providing relief to the masses targeted the opposition parties. They believed the country could not move forward without the establishment of rule of law and strengthening democratic values.

Zardari also informed Sirajul Haq that he had held meetings recently with different opposition leaders in order to enlist their support for the no-trust move the PPP and other opposition parties planned to bring against the government in the National Assembly.

Later, Liaqat Baloch and Raja Parvez briefed the media after the meeting. They said the contacts among the political parties were a welcoming sign. Raja Parvez said the PPP had sought support of the JI for its long-march and no-confidence move against the prime minister. He said the opposition parties will send the incompetent government packing.

JI Naib Amir Liaqat Baloch, Secretary General Ameerul Azim, Secretary Information Qaisar Sharif and others were also present on occasion.

