ANL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.13%)
ASC 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
ASL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
AVN 95.20 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.86%)
BOP 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.37%)
CNERGY 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.5%)
FFL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.65%)
FNEL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.94%)
GGGL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.9%)
GGL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.36%)
GTECH 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.23%)
HUMNL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.24%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.23%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.05%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.8%)
PACE 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (8.07%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PRL 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.08%)
PTC 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.9%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.93%)
SNGP 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.58%)
TELE 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
TPL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.19%)
TPLP 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.27%)
TREET 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.04%)
TRG 71.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
UNITY 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.49%)
WAVES 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.96%)
YOUW 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.2%)
BR100 4,467 Increased By 46.3 (1.05%)
BR30 16,102 Increased By 287.4 (1.82%)
KSE100 44,096 Increased By 265.9 (0.61%)
KSE30 17,181 Increased By 131.3 (0.77%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,139
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,506,450
1,12224hr
Sindh
566,505
Punjab
500,395
Balochistan
35,316
Islamabad
134,169
KPK
215,743
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

HEC privatisation: divestment of govt shares okayed by CCoP

Recorder Report 25 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP) has approved on Thursday divestment of 96.6 percent shares of Heavy Electrical Complex (HEC) to the successful bidder, M/s IMS Engineering.

The meeting presided over by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on a proposal by the Privatization Commission for the sale/ divestment of all government shares (96.6 percent) of the HEC to the successful bidder, M/s IMS Engineering (Private) Limited against their highest bid of Rs99.999/share amounting to Rs1,410,000,000, the CCoP approved the proposal.

Now, the proposal will be forwarded to the federal cabinet for consideration and approval. The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Privatization Mohammadmian Soomro, Chairman Privatization Commission Muhammad Saleem, federal secretaries, and senior officials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Heavy Electrical Complex Shaukat Tarin Cabinet Committee on Privatization Mohammad mian Soomro

Comments

Comments are closed.

HEC privatisation: divestment of govt shares okayed by CCoP

5 essential items: continuation of subsidy allowed

Debt, liabilities hit all-time high of Rs51.724trn

Rapid industrialization objective: Tarin says govt undertaking wholesale planning

Jul-Jan CAD exceeds $11bn on higher import bill

US authorities fine Pakistan's NBP $55mn for 'money-laundering', 'compliance failures'

US has communicated to Pakistan its position: State Dept

Russia invades from three sides

HBL posts record Rs62bn PBT for 2021

Media workers’ issues: JAC forms body

PM Imran holds one-on-one meeting with Russian President Putin

Read more stories