ANL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.2%)
ASC 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.73%)
ASL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-6.76%)
AVN 92.55 Decreased By ▼ -7.15 (-7.17%)
BOP 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.82%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-9.33%)
FFL 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-10.16%)
FNEL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-12.13%)
GGGL 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.83%)
GGL 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.66%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.65%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-9.59%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.27%)
KOSM 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-9.98%)
MLCF 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-6.11%)
PACE 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-12.15%)
PIBTL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.35%)
PRL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-7.69%)
PTC 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.09%)
SNGP 32.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-5.53%)
TELE 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-7.56%)
TPL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.66%)
TPLP 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-7.99%)
TREET 34.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-7.38%)
TRG 71.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.72 (-7.41%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-7.42%)
WAVES 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-8.15%)
YOUW 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-11.16%)
BR100 4,421 Decreased By -170.7 (-3.72%)
BR30 15,814 Decreased By -1146.4 (-6.76%)
KSE100 43,831 Decreased By -1302.4 (-2.89%)
KSE30 17,050 Decreased By -534.1 (-3.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,114
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,505,328
1,45524hr
Sindh
565,975
Punjab
500,092
Balochistan
35,309
Islamabad
134,107
KPK
215,588
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance PSMC (Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited) 208.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.04%

Pak Suzuki launches 3rd-generation Swift in Pakistan, prices start from Rs2.499mn

  • Company says rates are currently 'introductory'
  • GLX-CVT variant priced at Rs2,899,000
BR Web Desk 24 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) officially launched on Thursday its 3rd-generation Swift model in Pakistan, with prices starting from Rs2,499,000 for the base GL variant.

The other two variants, GL-CVT and GLX-CVT, are priced at Rs2,699,000 and Rs2,899,000, respectively, it was revealed during the event in Lahore.

In a brief message, the company said the vehicle has been launched at "introductory prices", a hint that a revision may be in offing as PSMC measures economic factors, demand and its production capacity.

The GLX-CVT vehicle will come equipped with 16-inch alloy wheels, six airbags, rear parking sensor, and a rear-view camera. It also features the push-start button, cruise-control, and LED headlamps with embedded DRLs (daytime running lamp).

In January, PSMC increased prices across its passenger car line-up, attributing the hike to the recent ‘mini-budget’.

Sales in 2021

Cumulatively, during CY21, PSMC sales were up by 108% YoY to 122,799 units. Suzuki Alto emerged as the top-selling car as it went from 2,954 units sold in December 2020 to 9,195 units sold in December 2021, an increase of 211% YoY.

Pakistan suzuki pak suzuki Suzuki Swift PSMC Pakistani Suzuki in pakistan 3rd generation

Comments

1000 characters

Pak Suzuki launches 3rd-generation Swift in Pakistan, prices start from Rs2.499mn

Russia says destroys over 70 military targets in Ukraine

US, G7 allies meet after Russia invades Ukraine

OKTA Group plans $500mn investment in Pakistan’s oil & gas sector

Six terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer sentenced to death

European wheat prices hit record high after Ukraine invasion

Stock bloodbath: KSE-100 tumbles over 1,300 points on Russia-Ukraine conflict

Rupee falls against US dollar after Russia announces 'military operation' against Ukraine

More than 40 Ukraine soldiers, nearly 10 civilians killed

US says Pakistan communicated of Washington's position on Russia

Read more stories