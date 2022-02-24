Pak Suzuki launches 3rd-generation Swift in Pakistan, prices start from Rs2.499mn

LAHORE: Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) officially launched on Thursday its 3rd-generation Swift model in Pakistan, with prices starting from Rs2,499,000 for the base GL variant.

The other two variants, GL-CVT and GLX-CVT, are priced at Rs2,699,000 and Rs2,899,000, respectively, it was revealed during the event in Lahore.

In a brief message, the company said the vehicle has been launched at "introductory prices", a hint that a revision may be in offing as PSMC measures economic factors, demand and its production capacity.

The GLX-CVT vehicle will come equipped with 16-inch alloy wheels, six airbags, rear parking sensor, and a rear-view camera. It also features the push-start button, cruise-control, and LED headlamps with embedded DRLs (daytime running lamp).

In January, PSMC increased prices across its passenger car line-up, attributing the hike to the recent ‘mini-budget’.

Sales in 2021

Cumulatively, during CY21, PSMC sales were up by 108% YoY to 122,799 units. Suzuki Alto emerged as the top-selling car as it went from 2,954 units sold in December 2020 to 9,195 units sold in December 2021, an increase of 211% YoY.