ANL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.2%)
ASC 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.73%)
ASL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-6.76%)
AVN 92.55 Decreased By ▼ -7.15 (-7.17%)
BOP 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.82%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-9.33%)
FFL 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-10.16%)
FNEL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-12.13%)
GGGL 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.83%)
GGL 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.66%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.65%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-9.59%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.27%)
KOSM 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-9.98%)
MLCF 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-6.11%)
PACE 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-12.15%)
PIBTL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.35%)
PRL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-7.69%)
PTC 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.09%)
SNGP 32.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-5.53%)
TELE 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-7.56%)
TPL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.66%)
TPLP 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-7.99%)
TREET 34.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-7.38%)
TRG 71.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.72 (-7.41%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-7.42%)
WAVES 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-8.15%)
YOUW 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-11.16%)
BR100 4,421 Decreased By -170.7 (-3.72%)
BR30 15,814 Decreased By -1146.4 (-6.76%)
KSE100 43,831 Decreased By -1302.4 (-2.89%)
KSE30 17,050 Decreased By -534.1 (-3.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,114
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,505,328
1,45524hr
Sindh
565,975
Punjab
500,092
Balochistan
35,309
Islamabad
134,107
KPK
215,588
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Imran holds one-on-one meeting with Russian President Putin

  • Both leaders scheduled to discuss bilateral relations, especially cooperation in the energy sector
BR Web Desk 24 Feb, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan, currently on what is being termed a historic visit to Moscow, has begun his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

During his meeting with Putin, Khan will exchange views on international and regional issues.

Both leaders were scheduled to discuss bilateral relations, especially cooperation in the energy sector. Matters pertaining to Islamophobia and the situation in Afghanistan will also come under discussion. Khan will push for the construction of a long-delayed, multi-billion-dollar gas pipeline to be built in collaboration with Russian companies.

Arrival in Russia: PM accorded red carpet welcome

Earlier on Thursday, Fawad refuted rumours floating around that Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Russia was being cancelled after Putin authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine on Thursday in what appeared to be the start of war in Europe over Russia's demands for an end to NATO's eastward expansion

In a tweet, the minister said speculations about the PM's visit were misplaced.

"The visit is proceeding and PM will return to Pakistan tonight as per schedule," he tweeted.

Fawad added that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party were scared of PM's visit to Russia because "they had a lot of money in the West".

Meanwhile, the PM also visited the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to pay tribute to the Soviet soldiers killed during World War II. He also laid floral wreath at the monument in Moscow.

Imran Khan Chaudhry Fawad Pakistan Russian relation

Comments

1000 characters

PM Imran holds one-on-one meeting with Russian President Putin

More than 40 Ukraine soldiers, nearly 10 civilians killed

Stock bloodbath: KSE-100 tumbles over 1,300 points on Russia-Ukraine conflict

Rupee falls against US dollar after Russia announces 'military operation' against Ukraine

US says Pakistan communicated of Washington's position on Russia

Bitcoin dives to lowest in a month after Russia invades Ukraine

Israeli strikes kill six near Damascus: monitor

Pakistan's fintech NayaPay lands $13mn in early-stage funding

China says 'closely watching' Ukraine situation after Russian attack

Speculation over PM's visit to Russia 'misplaced': Fawad Chaudhry

Read more stories