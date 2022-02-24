PM Imran holds one-on-one meeting with Russian President Putin

Prime Minister Imran Khan, currently on what is being termed a historic visit to Moscow, has begun his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

During his meeting with Putin, Khan will exchange views on international and regional issues.

Both leaders were scheduled to discuss bilateral relations, especially cooperation in the energy sector. Matters pertaining to Islamophobia and the situation in Afghanistan will also come under discussion. Khan will push for the construction of a long-delayed, multi-billion-dollar gas pipeline to be built in collaboration with Russian companies.

Arrival in Russia: PM accorded red carpet welcome

Earlier on Thursday, Fawad refuted rumours floating around that Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Russia was being cancelled after Putin authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine on Thursday in what appeared to be the start of war in Europe over Russia's demands for an end to NATO's eastward expansion

In a tweet, the minister said speculations about the PM's visit were misplaced.

"The visit is proceeding and PM will return to Pakistan tonight as per schedule," he tweeted.

Fawad added that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party were scared of PM's visit to Russia because "they had a lot of money in the West".

Meanwhile, the PM also visited the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to pay tribute to the Soviet soldiers killed during World War II. He also laid floral wreath at the monument in Moscow.