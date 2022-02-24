ANL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-8.05%)
ASC 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-7.21%)
ASL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.69%)
AVN 92.85 Decreased By ▼ -6.85 (-6.87%)
BOP 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.18%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-8.8%)
FFL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-7.65%)
FNEL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-12%)
GGGL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-7.38%)
GGL 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.66%)
GTECH 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-9.09%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.58%)
KEL 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.35%)
KOSM 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-9.98%)
MLCF 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-5.53%)
PACE 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-11.39%)
PIBTL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.62%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.23%)
PTC 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.11%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.3%)
SNGP 33.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-5.33%)
TELE 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-7.56%)
TPL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.66%)
TPLP 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-7.99%)
TREET 34.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-7.38%)
TRG 71.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.72 (-7.41%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-7.42%)
WAVES 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.35%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-8.7%)
YOUW 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-9.23%)
BR100 4,430 Decreased By -161.9 (-3.53%)
BR30 15,883 Decreased By -1077.1 (-6.35%)
KSE100 43,876 Decreased By -1256.6 (-2.78%)
KSE30 17,073 Decreased By -511.3 (-2.91%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,114
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,505,328
1,45524hr
Sindh
565,975
Punjab
500,092
Balochistan
35,309
Islamabad
134,107
KPK
215,588
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU to launch new sanctions against Russia over ‘barbaric’ attack on Ukraine

Reuters 24 Feb, 2022

BRUSSELS: European Union leaders will discuss new, tough sanctions on Russia at an emergency meeting later on Thursday in reaction to its "barbaric attack" on Ukraine, the 27-nation bloc's officials said.

Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east.

"President Putin is responsible for bringing war back to Europe," European Commission chief, Ursula von der Leyen said, adding that the EU would hold him "accountable for that."

EU denounces Ukrainian separatists' call for help from Moscow

"With this package, we will target strategic sectors of the Russian economy by blocking their access to key technologies and markets," she said in an emergency statement. "We will weaken Russia's economic base and its capacity to modernise."

"In addition, we will freeze Russian assets in the EU and stop the access of Russian banks to the European financial market."

The EU approved a first round of sanctions on Wednesday, including blacklisting Russian politicians and curbing trade between the EU and two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine whose independence Putin has recognised.

The new measures to be discussed at an evening summit of national EU leaders starting at 1900 GMT will be "the harshest package of sanctions we have ever implemented," the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

"This is among the darkest hours for Europe since the end of World War 2... Russia's leadership will face unprecedented isolation."

The EU will also prepare a new aid package for Ukraine, he added.

Russia says it takes out Ukraine's air defences, air bases

Shortly after Putin spoke in a televised address on Russian state TV, explosions could be heard in the pre-dawn quiet of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. Gunfire rattled near the capital's main airport, the Interfax news agency said, and sirens were heard over the city.

European Union Ursula von der Leyen President Vladimir Putin KYIV foreign policy chief Josep Borrell

Comments

1000 characters

EU to launch new sanctions against Russia over ‘barbaric’ attack on Ukraine

Ukraine says 50 Russian troops killed, four tanks destroyed

Carnage for equities: PSX's KSE-100 tumbles nearly 1,200 points

US says Pakistan communicated of Washington's position on Russia

Bitcoin dives to lowest in a month after Russia invades Ukraine

Israeli strikes kill six near Damascus: monitor

Pakistan's fintech NayaPay lands $13mn in early-stage funding

Barter trade with Iran, Afghanistan: Govt is all set to amend Export, Import Policy Order

Cement manufacturers, industries: SC rejects stay order plea against CCP orders

Low diesel stocks cause concerns

Twitter mistakenly pulled accounts monitoring Russian troops

Read more stories