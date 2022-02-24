ANL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-6.33%)
ASC 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.03%)
ASL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.63%)
AVN 94.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.05 (-5.07%)
BOP 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-7.22%)
FFL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4%)
FNEL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.81%)
GGGL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-5.4%)
GGL 18.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-6.71%)
GTECH 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-7.98%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.11%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.96%)
KOSM 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-6.33%)
MLCF 32.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.83%)
PACE 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-8.86%)
PIBTL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.17%)
PRL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-5.62%)
PTC 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.74%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.15%)
SNGP 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-4.47%)
TELE 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-7.56%)
TPL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.66%)
TPLP 28.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-6.34%)
TREET 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-7.09%)
TRG 71.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.48 (-7.1%)
UNITY 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.24%)
WAVES 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.22%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-7.61%)
YOUW 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-9.64%)
BR100 4,476 Decreased By -115.7 (-2.52%)
BR30 16,073 Decreased By -887.5 (-5.23%)
KSE100 44,251 Decreased By -881.7 (-1.95%)
KSE30 17,231 Decreased By -352.8 (-2.01%)

coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,114
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,505,328
1,45524hr
Sindh
565,975
Punjab
500,092
Balochistan
35,309
Islamabad
134,107
KPK
215,588
Business Recorder Logo
Ruble hits record low, euro skids as Russia attacks Ukraine

Reuters 24 Feb, 2022

TOKYO: The Russian ruble tumbled to a record low on Thursday, while the euro sank to a multi-year low to the Swiss franc after Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on its south coast.

Riskier commodity-linked currencies like the Australian dollar also tanked as Ukraine said Russia had launched a full-scale invasion.

Safe havens such as the yen and US dollar were in demand amid reports of explosions in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and gunfire near the city's main airport.

The rouble weakened as much as 5.77% to an unprecedented 86.1198 per dollar.

Russian stocks, ruble fall on Ukraine conflict fears

The euro fell as much as 0.84% to $1.1209, the lowest level since Jan. 31.

Against other traditional haven currencies, the euro declined as much as 1.28% to a nearly one-month low of 128.37 yen and as much as 0.84% to 1.0292 Swiss franc , the weakest since May 2015.

The Australian dollar dropped as much as 0.90% to $0.7167 and the New Zealand dollar slid as much as 1.00% to $0.6706.

"The situation certainly looks like it's going to get worse before it gets better, and that means the commodity currencies can weaken," said Joseph Capurso, a strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Russia says targeting Ukraine military facilities with 'precision' weapons

"If things get real bad," Aussie could test $0.70, and if the euro is poised to fall "quite a bit more," he said.

Sterling was relatively more resilient, skidding 0.41% to $1.3490, the lowest since Feb. 15.

The US dollar index, which gauges the greenback against six major peers, rose as much as 0.60% to 96.762 for the first time since Jan. 31.

Oil crosses $100 for first time since 2014 on Ukraine attacks

Beyond its status as a safe haven, the dollar has been buoyed by expectations for the Federal Reserve to start a rate hiking campaign next month, although the rising risks around Ukraine had traders paring back bets of a bigger half-point increase then to 16%, from 25% earlier in the day.

