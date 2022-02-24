ANL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-6.33%)
ASC 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.73%)
ASL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.63%)
AVN 94.32 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-5.4%)
BOP 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-7.22%)
FFL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4%)
FNEL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-7.1%)
GGGL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.63%)
GGL 18.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-6.56%)
GTECH 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-7.65%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.11%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.96%)
KOSM 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-6.33%)
MLCF 32.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.8%)
PACE 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-8.86%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.61%)
PRL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-5.46%)
PTC 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.74%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
SNGP 33.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-4.38%)
TELE 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-7.43%)
TPL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.66%)
TPLP 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-6.24%)
TREET 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-6.68%)
TRG 71.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.48 (-7.1%)
UNITY 26.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.53%)
WAVES 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.15%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-7.61%)
YOUW 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-9.64%)
BR100 4,479 Decreased By -112.8 (-2.46%)
BR30 16,100 Decreased By -860.9 (-5.08%)
KSE100 44,277 Decreased By -855.8 (-1.9%)
KSE30 17,240 Decreased By -343.9 (-1.96%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,114
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,505,328
1,45524hr
Sindh
565,975
Punjab
500,092
Balochistan
35,309
Islamabad
134,107
KPK
215,588
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Petrobras sees record net profit in 2021 at nearly $20bn

AFP 24 Feb, 2022

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras announced Wednesday it posted a record net profit of nearly $20 billion in 2021.

Net profit for the final quarter last year came in at $5.64 billion, bringing 2021's total to $19.88 billion, the company said, a stark contrast to 2020's total of just over $1 billion due to effects of the pandemic.

"This increase is mainly due to the 70 percent increase of the price of a barrel of Brent crude oil in this period, higher sales volumes in the domestic market and higher margins in the derivatives market," Petrobras, a Brazilian publicly owned company, said in a statement.

The post-pandemic economic recovery also contributed to the increase of sales in Brazil, the group said.

Brazil’s Lula to detach local fuel prices from global oil quotes if elected

The 2021 final quarter's net profit was down from the third quarter's net of $5.94 billion and down 51 percent from the final quarter of 2020.

The company's debt was reduced to $47.62 billion in 2021 from $63.17 billion the year before.

Petrobras produced 1.77 billion barrels of oil equivalent per day last year, down 2.2 percent from the previous year.

Petrobras Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Petrobras sees record net profit in 2021 at nearly $20bn

Arrival in Russia: PM accorded red carpet welcome

Low diesel stocks cause concerns

Strategic reserves: Govt to purchase 0.3m tons of sugar from mills

Israeli strike kills three Syrian soldiers near Damascus: state media

Pakistan's fintech NayaPay lands $13mn in early-stage funding

Barter trade with Iran, Afghanistan: Govt is all set to amend Export, Import Policy Order

BPS 1 to 19 employees: MoF grants 15pc disparity reduction allowance

Cement manufacturers, industries: SC rejects stay order plea against CCP orders

Opposition steps up efforts aimed at ousting govt

IT ministry urges PM to withdraw or review PECA ordinance

Read more stories