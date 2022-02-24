ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.81%)
ASC 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
ASL 14.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 99.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.3%)
BOP 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
FFL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.74%)
FNEL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
GGGL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
GGL 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.96%)
GTECH 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.38%)
HUMNL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
KOSM 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.48%)
MLCF 34.19 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (7.04%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.13%)
PIBTL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
PRL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PTC 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.52%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 34.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.03%)
TELE 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.07%)
TPL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (6.77%)
TPLP 30.91 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (7.89%)
TREET 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.08%)
TRG 77.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.11%)
WAVES 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.22%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.66%)
YOUW 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.25%)
BR100 4,592 Increased By 25.1 (0.55%)
BR30 16,961 Increased By 147.1 (0.87%)
KSE100 45,133 Increased By 120.7 (0.27%)
KSE30 17,584 Increased By 71 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,096
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,503,873
1,23224hr
Sindh
565,319
Punjab
499,768
Balochistan
35,294
Islamabad
133,988
KPK
215,337
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Barclays freezes ex-boss bonuses over Epstein probe

AFP 24 Feb, 2022

LONDON: British bank Barclays on Wednesday suspended £22 million of bonuses owed to ex-boss Jes Staley amid a probe into his links with US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Barclays has frozen its former chief executive’s unvested long-term bonus share awards — worth $30 million or 26 million euros — while he remains the subject of a regulatory investigation, the group said as it posted surging annual profits.

The bank said its nominations committee made the decision “pending further developments in respect of the regulatory and legal proceedings related to the ongoing investigation regarding Mr Staley”.

The former boss, who quit last year, was nevertheless entitled to a contractual entitlement of £2.4 million in cash and shares — equivalent of 12 months’ salary — as well as pension and other benefits.

Staley resigned in November ahead of contesting the outcome of the UK investigation into his historical relationship with Epstein, the American financier who killed himself in 2019 while awaiting trial on charges of trafficking underage girls for sex.

Jeffrey Epstein British bank Barclays Barclays freezes ex boss bonuses

Comments

Comments are closed.

Barclays freezes ex-boss bonuses over Epstein probe

Opposition steps up efforts aimed at ousting govt

Low diesel stocks cause concerns

IT ministry urges PM to withdraw or review PECA ordinance

Online defamation: CPJ for revoking enacted ordinance immediately

Strategic reserves: Govt to purchase 0.3m tons of sugar from mills

Barter trade with Iran, Afghanistan: Govt is all set to amend EPO, IPO

BPS 1 to 19 employees: MoF grants 15pc disparity reduction allowance

Cement manufacturers, industries: SC rejects stay order plea against CCP orders

AC dismisses Naudero-II RPP reference against ex-PM Raja

Transmission service: PMTCL demands early payment of Rs12bn dues

Read more stories