Dubai's Museum of the Future opens its doors to visitors and a ‘spaceship’

Dubai’s Museum of the Future (MOTF), a metallic structure on Sheikh Zayed Road with giant Arabic calligraphy that could easily be mistaken for an art installation, was inaugurated on Tuesday. It will open its doors to the public on February 23 (Wednesday).

Rather than a typical museum that showcases the past, the museum will look at what life will be like in 2071 - 100 years after the founding of UAE. It will use tech like artificial intelligence plus augmented and virtual reality to provide visitors with experiences about what life will be like in the future not just on earth, but in outer space as well.

Two videos meant to generate buzz around the launch of the MOTF have recently gone viral. One shows Richard Browning, the British inventor of the "jet suit", wearing his creation to take off from atop the structure and fly across the city delivering invites to the opening of the museum. The second video, that looks like it is straight out of a sci-fi movie, shows the upper segment of the museum opening up, allowing a ‘spacecraft’ to land inside it.

This is in keeping with the theme of one of the exhibits at the museum that allows visitors to “voyage to a space station 600km above the earth… and witness how the moon could be transformed into a source of renewable energy for the entire planet”.

The Emirates Mars Mission project that saw the Hope Probe successfully enter Mars’ orbit last year is also featured.

Another exhibit uses tech to recreate the Amazon rainforest, while one meant just for kids, titled ‘Future Heroes’, allows children to “play and to learn through activities that encourage communication, collaboration and creativity”.

Exhibits will also delve into climate change, ecology, health, wellness, and spirituality. The UAE Government Media Office said the museum represents “the revival of Arab excellence in the fields of science, mathematics and research” and “aims at resuming Arab civilization and renaissance”.

Visitors will be able to interact “with tomorrow’s top products and innovations in the world of tech, sustainability, transport, health and space.”

The idea behind the museum is also to connect thinkers and experts from around the world and to act as "a test bed for future generations to create innovative solutions for the challenges facing society.”

The building itself is 77 metres tall, made of stainless steel and glass, and is powered with 4,000 megawatts of solar energy. It sits on a huge green plateau, which is a garden made up of around 100 species of trees and plants, with a smart irrigation system.

The giant calligraphy is actually three quotes from poems written by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. One of them translates to: “The future belongs to those who can imagine it, design it, and execute it. It isn't something you await, but rather create.”

The 3D-mapped calligraphy acts as the building’s windows, allowing natural light to stream into the seven-storey structure.

Majed Almansoori, Deputy Executive Director and Head of Project Management Office (PMO) at the MOTF, had earlier told Business Recorder: “We’re fortunate to have a very large population of South Asian expats, who make a significant contribution to the city and will play a key role in our continued development.

"Ultimately, we see the Museum of the Future as a harbour of tolerance where varied cultural, philosophical, social, and spiritual outlooks are welcome.”

Entry tickets for the museum are available online for AED 145.