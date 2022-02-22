ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.55%)
ASC 13.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.33%)
ASL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.09%)
AVN 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-4.36%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.21%)
FFL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
FNEL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.73%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.89%)
GGL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.21%)
GTECH 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.99%)
HUMNL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.89%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.52%)
KOSM 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
MLCF 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.46%)
PACE 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.81%)
PIBTL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
PRL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.03%)
PTC 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.63%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 35.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.85%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.65%)
TPL 13.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-5.82%)
TPLP 28.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-5.52%)
TREET 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-3.66%)
TRG 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.91 (-7.12%)
UNITY 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.56%)
WAVES 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.23%)
WTL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.24%)
YOUW 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
BR100 4,566 Decreased By -54.4 (-1.18%)
BR30 16,797 Decreased By -666.3 (-3.82%)
KSE100 45,034 Decreased By -328.8 (-0.72%)
KSE30 17,528 Decreased By -153.1 (-0.87%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,053
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,502,641
96124hr
Sindh
564,895
Punjab
499,365
Balochistan
35,284
Islamabad
133,936
KPK
215,087
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian stocks fall more than 8% over Ukraine tension

AFP 22 Feb, 2022

MOSCOW: Russian stock indexes fell sharply Tuesday morning, after Moscow recognised the independence of Ukraine's two separatist regions and President Vladimir Putin sent troops into the Western-backed country.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 10.8 percent at 0713 GMT, and 32.5 percent since the start of the year.

The ruble-based MOEX fell by 8.8 percent.

The Russian currency also slid, with the ruble trading at more than 91 to the euro and 80.7 to the dollar.

Stocks skid, oil pops as Ukraine crisis deepens

The central bank said it was closely monitoring the situation.

"The Bank of Russia keeps the situation on the financial market under control and is ready to take all necessary measures to maintain financial stability," it said.

On Monday evening, Putin recognised the independence of Ukraine's separatist-held Donetsk and Lugansk regions, paving the way for the deployment of Russian troops.

Moscow's move triggered international condemnation and a promise of targeted sanctions from the United States and the European Union.

Russian stocks MOEX stock index

Comments

1000 characters

Russian stocks fall more than 8% over Ukraine tension

Cannot really believe any possibility of conflict between Russia, Ukraine: PM Imran

US to announce Russia sanctions after initial caution on Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine escalation: Oil prices near $100 a barrel, highest since 2014

Noor Mukadam case: Islamabad sessions court to announce verdict on Thursday

Russia-Ukraine tensions raise inflation concerns for Pakistan

Most Gulf bourses turn south as Ukraine crisis deepens

UN experts slam online attacks on Indian journalist

‘National e-commerce portal’ launched: PM says IT export boost can help reduce fiscal deficit

Raising loans from world capital markets: MoF given one-time umbrella permission

Security scenario: 132 grid stations declared ‘vulnerable’

Read more stories