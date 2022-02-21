ANL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
Mercedes-Benz foresees EV-only production lines within few years

Reuters 21 Feb, 2022

BERLIN: Mercedes-Benz expects to have factories producing exclusively electric vehicles (EVs) by the second half of the decade but will steer clear of building EV-only plants, instead keeping production lines flexible in line with market demand.

Still, the carmaker foresees some of its production lines within factories switching fully to electric even sooner, production chief Joerg Burzer said in an interview with Reuters.

"Building a whole new battery-electric vehicle factory takes time. We have taken another approach," Burzer said.

South Korea fines Mercedes $16.9mn over emission rules breach

"We will certainly have some lines producing only electric vehicles in the next few years ... we also see whole factories switching to electric - that is a topic for the second half of the decade."

Mercedes-Benz's hands-free drive system clears German authority

Mercedes Benz electric vehicle market Electrical Vehicles

