ANL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
ASC 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
ASL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
AVN 103.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
BOP 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
GGGL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.56%)
GGL 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.85%)
GTECH 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.36%)
KOSM 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
MLCF 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.27%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.14%)
PTC 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
SILK 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
SNGP 36.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.27%)
TELE 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.13%)
TPL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.16%)
TPLP 30.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-5.41%)
TREET 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.58%)
TRG 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.36%)
UNITY 27.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.84%)
WAVES 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.64%)
YOUW 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.95%)
BR100 4,621 Decreased By -44.9 (-0.96%)
BR30 17,464 Decreased By -334.3 (-1.88%)
KSE100 45,363 Decreased By -313 (-0.69%)
KSE30 17,681 Decreased By -123.2 (-0.69%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,040
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,501,680
1,36024hr
Sindh
564,522
Punjab
499,063
Balochistan
35,274
Islamabad
133,839
KPK
214,955
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian stocks slide over Ukraine crisis

AFP 21 Feb, 2022

MOSCOW: Russian stock indexes fell Monday as the Ukraine crisis rapidly deteriorated, with the Kremlin dampening hopes for a summit between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 8.5 percent at 1200 GMT, and has fallen nearly 19 percent since the start of the year.

The Russian currency also slid, with the US dollar being exchanged for 78 rubles and the euro for almost 89 rubles.

Russian stock markets have taken several hits in recent months as investors assess the latest twists of the crisis.

The Kremlin warned Monday there were no concrete plans for a summit between the Russian and US leaders.

Putin must decide on 'possible' Biden summit: France

The idea of a Putin-Biden meeting has been championed by France and cautiously welcomed by Ukraine as a way to avert a catastrophic war in Europe.

Fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine has intensified in recent days.

The US accuses Russia of massing up to 150,000 troops near Ukraine's borders, saying Moscow is looking for a pretext to launch an attack on its pro-Western neighbour.

Russian stocks Russian stock indexes

Comments

1000 characters

Russian stocks slide over Ukraine crisis

Will challenge 'draconian amendments' to PECA: Yousaf Raza Gilani

Pakistan, Germany discuss Ukraine, regional issues

Oil rises as tight market looks to Russian-Western diplomacy

Rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Engro Fertilizers sees upsurge in urea exports after Pakistan gas reform

Kremlin says 'premature' to organise Biden-Putin summit on Ukraine

Construction cost goes up amid cement, steel price hike

MCB gets SBP's approval for due diligence of Telenor Microfinance Bank

PPL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

Tax amnesty: FBR won’t share details with NAB

Read more stories