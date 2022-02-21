ANL 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.72%)
ASC 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.65%)
ASL 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
AVN 104.57 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.13%)
BOP 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
FFL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
FNEL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
GGGL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.82%)
GGL 20.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.57%)
GTECH 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
HUMNL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.52%)
KEL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.45%)
KOSM 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1%)
PACE 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIBTL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
PRL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.4%)
PTC 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.48%)
TELE 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.56%)
TPL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.13%)
TPLP 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.61%)
TREET 38.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.02%)
TRG 83.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.35%)
UNITY 28.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.32%)
WAVES 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.64%)
YOUW 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.84%)
BR100 4,644 Decreased By -21.8 (-0.47%)
BR30 17,612 Decreased By -186.1 (-1.05%)
KSE100 45,542 Decreased By -134.4 (-0.29%)
KSE30 17,749 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.31%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,040
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,501,680
1,36024hr
Sindh
564,522
Punjab
499,063
Balochistan
35,274
Islamabad
133,839
KPK
214,955
Ferguson resigns as Peterborough manager after dismal run

Reuters 21 Feb, 2022

Darren Ferguson, son of former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson, resigned as manager of Championship side Peterborough United on Sunday.

Ferguson's resignation came after a 1-0 defeat to fellow strugglers Derby County on Saturday, which left Peterborough in 23rd place in the Championship on 21 points after 31 matches, five points from safety.

Peterborough, who gained automatic promotion from League One last season, have not won a match in the Championship since Dec. 11.

"Myself and my two partners regard Darren as one of the greatest managers of this football club, most certainly in the modern era," Peterborough co-owner Darragh MacAnthony said in a statement.

Kiwi own-goal hat trick helps US to She Believes Cup win

"The financial constraints he had to work under due to the impact of no supporters inside the stadium was something that nobody could have foreseen, and he dealt with that in such an admirable and methodical way."

Ferguson has not enjoyed the same level of success in management as his father and has never managed in the Premier League, with his stints at Peterborough, Doncaster Rovers and Preston North End all coming in English soccer's lower tiers.

Alex Ferguson Darren Ferguson Peterborough

