ANL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.84%)
ASC 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.65%)
ASL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
AVN 104.65 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.21%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
FFL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
FNEL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
GGGL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.82%)
GGL 20.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.57%)
GTECH 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
HUMNL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.52%)
KEL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.45%)
KOSM 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1%)
PACE 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PRL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.4%)
PTC 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.54%)
TELE 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
TPL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.13%)
TPLP 30.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.73%)
TREET 38.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1%)
TRG 83.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.35%)
UNITY 28.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.35%)
WAVES 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.64%)
YOUW 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.84%)
BR100 4,646 Decreased By -19.8 (-0.42%)
BR30 17,625 Decreased By -172.4 (-0.97%)
KSE100 45,545 Decreased By -130.5 (-0.29%)
KSE30 17,750 Decreased By -53.9 (-0.3%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,040
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,501,680
1,36024hr
Sindh
564,522
Punjab
499,063
Balochistan
35,274
Islamabad
133,839
KPK
214,955
Biden will meet Putin 'if an invasion hasn't happened': White House

AFP 21 Feb, 2022

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden has agreed in principle to a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin so long as Moscow does not invade Ukraine, the White House confirmed Sunday after it was first announced by France.

The US is "committed to pursuing diplomacy until the moment an invasion begins," press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement. "President Biden accepted in principle a meeting with President Putin ... if an invasion hasn't happened."

Tensions mount behind scenes as Biden ponders Supreme Court pick

"We are also ready to impose swift and severe consequences should Russia instead choose war. And currently, Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon," she added.

Vladimir Putin Joe Biden Russia Ukraine Moscow Jen Psaki

