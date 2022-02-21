ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
Universities of Sindh to help set up ‘agricultural museum’

Recorder Report 21 Feb, 2022

HYDERABAD: The three major universities of Sindh have pledged to build an agricultural museum and a state of the art machine for extracting fibre from bananas and a joint venture will be designed with MH Farms to play role in agri-tourism, while it was also agreed to assist the farmers of Sindh for getting modern technology and access to the global market.

The vice chancellors and experts of three main Sindh universities have agreed to play a joint role in agricultural development in Sindh, manufacturing of by-products, e-marketing, agri-tourism, and preservation of the country’s agricultural heritage including that of Sindh.

A reception was given by Co-Chairman of MH Panhwar Farms, Khesana Mori, near Tandojam, in the honour of Dr. Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, Dr. Saleem Raza Samo, Vice Chancellor, Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering Science and Technology Nawabshah, and Dr. Bhai Khan Shar, Vice Chancellor, Shaheed Allah Bakhsh Soomro University of Art, Design and Heritage Jamshoro. They were also shown experimental farms and agri-tourism points at MH Panhwer Farm near Hatri.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor SAU said that to support modern agriculture in Sindh, progressive farmers now have to support small farmers. He said that the experts of MH Panhwar Farms are also successfully working on agri e-marketing, agri-business, and agri-tourism in Sindh.

Dr. Saleem Raza Samo, Vice Chancellor, Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering Sciences and Technology, said that his university would develop a new machine by adding new functions to make the banana fibre extraction machine more modern. He said that MH Panhwar Farm experts have successfully tested low-sugar varieties of mangoes and strawberries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Comments

Comments are closed.

