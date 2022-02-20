Bilawal urges people to join anti-PTI govt ‘long march’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appealed to every Pakistani who stands for social justice that he bears the responsibility to join the long march on February 27 to free the nation from the clutches of poverty, inflation, unemployment, extremism, and victimisation.

In his message on the eve of World Day of Social Justice 2022, the PPP chairman said that the PPP would launch an ‘Awami Long March’ from February 27 against unbearable inflation hitting the poor hard, who has been dragged into poverty by the “selected and puppet” regime of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He pledged that his party will continue to be a thunderous voice for the voiceless, for the PPP was founded to play a historic role in transforming Pakistan into a role-model Muslim country with a peaceful, egalitarian and vibrant democratic society.

Bilawal reiterated the commitment of his party for enforcement and implementation of social justice for every strata of Pakistani society, adding that ensuring social justice was key to a peaceful, progressive, and prosperous country.

He said that social justice is the cornerstone of the PPP’s ideology and struggle. “We have been working for the empowerment of women, labour, youth, and vulnerable segments of our population because. Whenever the PPP is in power it delivers social justice to the people,” he said.

He said that through a long history of sacrifices against injustices his party has become a source of inspiration for the victims of social injustices among every sphere of society. Our political and administrative decisions, while in power have helped the weak and vulnerable to start dreaming a better future for themselves, he said.

Bilawal said that party Founder Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto launched a movement against social inequality and won one-man-one vote for the first time in Pakistan. Former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was dragged from court to court for providing employment to the unemployed youth. She started revolutionary mother and child health initiatives.

President Asif Ali Zardari began Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), which has been internationally acclaimed as a model social security step, he said.

The PPP chairman further pointed out that his party took various decisions politically. These decisions ultimately promoted social justice and empowered the segments who had been prey for exclusions in history, he said.

